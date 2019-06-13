Getty Images
Manchester United Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Huge opening day clash
Manchester United will open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Chelsea in a mouth-watering clash at Old Trafford on August 11.
United’s next five games see them face Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), Crystal Palace (h), Southampton (a), Leicester (h) and West Ham (a).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host rivals Liverpool on October 19, making the return trip to Anfield on January 18. They visit Manchester City on December 7, before hosting the champions on March 7.
They finish the season at 2015-16 champions Leicester City.
KEY DATES
|Date
|Opponent
|11/08 (opening game)
|Chelsea (H)
|19/10
|Liverpool (H)
|07/12
|Manchester City (A)
|26/12 (Boxing Day)
|Newcastle United (H)
|01/01 (New Year's Day)
|Arsenal (A)
|18/01
|Liverpool (A)
|07/03
|Manchester City (H)
|17/05 (final day)
|Leicester City (A)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react