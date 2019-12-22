Getty Images
Maguire criticises Lingard for his one-on-one miss against Watford
Manchester United's Harry Maguire has criticised Jesse Lingard for his one-on-one miss in their 2-0 defeat against Watford.
Lingard elected to go for a chip in the first half, when the game was goalless at Vicarage Road, before Watford went on to register their second win of the season thanks to a David de Gea blunder which gifted Ismaila Sarr a goal and a Troy Deeney penalty.
Maguire believes it was a significant moment in the game.
"He knows he has to score," the England international told Sky Sports post-match.
"That was a big chance in the game. The first goal is crucial. I missed one against Newcastle and we went on to lose.
"He has missed it, we moved on. We still had to go on and win the game but we didn't.
" We were not good enough and we have to improve. It is something we cannot put our finger on. We are working hard in training. It is disappointing."
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees with Maguire that the 27-year-old made the wrong choice.
The Norwegian said: "I don't think the chip was the right option, but then I wasn't on the pitch, it was Jesse.
"It was a good run and we could have been 1-0 up at half-time. Sometimes you miss the target, sometimes you score.
" It (the result) is very frustrating but we can do nothing about it now, we have to react. We have to pick ourselves up, don't feel sorry for ourselves and we need a reaction."