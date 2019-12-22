Lingard elected to go for a chip in the first half, when the game was goalless at Vicarage Road, before Watford went on to register their second win of the season thanks to a David de Gea blunder which gifted Ismaila Sarr a goal and a Troy Deeney penalty.

Maguire believes it was a significant moment in the game.

"He knows he has to score," the England international told Sky Sports post-match.

"That was a big chance in the game. The first goal is crucial. I missed one against Newcastle and we went on to lose.

"He has missed it, we moved on. We still had to go on and win the game but we didn't.

" We were not good enough and we have to improve. It is something we cannot put our finger on. We are working hard in training. It is disappointing. "

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees with Maguire that the 27-year-old made the wrong choice.

Video - Solskjaer: Watford defeat 'could have been my testimonial' 00:56

The Norwegian said: "I don't think the chip was the right option, but then I wasn't on the pitch, it was Jesse.

"It was a good run and we could have been 1-0 up at half-time. Sometimes you miss the target, sometimes you score.