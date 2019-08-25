The 26-year-old midfielder was one of several high-profile footballers to endure abuse sent via the social media platform in the last two weeks, following a missed penalty for his team Manchester United against Wolves.

In a post shared on Twitter on Sunday, Pogba said:

" My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football. "

" Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation. "

The tweet follows news that Pogba's teammate Marcus Rashford suffered similar abuse after missing a penalty against Crystal Palace on Saturday, in a match that saw his side lose 2-1 at home.

Rashford had stood up for Pogba following the incident earlier in the week, tweeting: "Manchester United is a family. @paulpogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all."

The incidents have sparked widespread criticism across the football community, though football's equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out recently published statistics on reports discrimination for the 2018/19 season and found that reports of racism had risen by 43% on the previous year.

For more information on how to report an incident of discrimination in football either online or at a game, visit Kick It Out's website .