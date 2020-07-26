Manchester United seal third place with crucial win over Leicester

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium

Premier League, King Power Stadium - Leicester City 0 Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 71' pen., Lingard 90+8')

Manchester United sealed a third-placed finish in the Premier League, and a Champions League qualifying spot, with an edgy 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

In a nervous and error-strewn game, United won a penalty in the 71st minute when Wes Morgan brought down Anthony Martial. Despite having a poor game, Bruno Fernandes coolly sent Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way with spot kick.

Jesse Lingard added a second deep into stoppage time after Jonny Evans had been sent off for the hosts to confirm the crucial win for United.

With Chelsea beating Wolves at Stamford Bridge they secured fourth place, with Leicester missing out on the Champions League qualifying places in fifth position.

More to follow...

