Manchester United should be confident in top-four race, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United watches from the touchline during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 19, 2020 in London, England.

Manchester United should feel confident of clinching a top-four spot this season after claiming a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United sit level on points with Leicester City, who are currently fourth, but behind on goal difference. Chelsea are a point ahead of both teams with two teams left to play.

The Emirates FA Cup Extra rest gives Chelsea unfair advantage, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 6 HOURS AGO

The visitors endured some nervy moments at Selhurst Park, with Palace having a goal ruled out for offside but the Norwegian is happy with his side's work.

Play Icon WATCH Lautaro Martinez the top target as Barcelona plan huge summer overhaul – Euro Papers 00:01:54

"We know that the other teams will do their bit but we have to concentrate on ourselves, we took some time to get going today and Palace were on the front foot pressing us. When the play and interchange and movement came, it was nice to watch," he told BBC Sport.

"Their disallowed goal looked tight and you are hoping it is offside, we were lucky there.

"We need to be more clinical in finding that type of play, when they do they are good to watch. They are so good, strong and technical and put the defenders on the back foot.

"We have two games we need to win. The players should be confident, trust themselves and trust the way they play."

Premier League Champions League absence won't cause Man Utd panic, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 11/07/2020 AT 10:53