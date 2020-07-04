Manchester United smash five past struggling Bournemouth

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford

Premier League, Old Trafford - Manchester United 5 (Greenwood 29' & 54', Rashford pen 35', Martial 45', Fernandes 59') Bournemouth 2 (Stanislas 16', King pen 49')

Manchester United moved into the top four - for a few hours at least - with an emphatic come-from-behind victory over Bournemouth.

Liga Lionel Messi would only sign new Barca deal if Xavi is appointed boss - Paper Round 9 HOURS AGO

Junior Stanislas gave the Cherries a shock lead after 15 minutes, nutmegging Harry Maguire before beating David De Gea at his near post to score a goal that will have had Roy Keane ready to go to war, but United’s response saved their blushes.

Mason Greenwood drew the hosts level, blasting past Aaron Ramsdale after Bruno Fernandes set him up, and Marcus Rashford soon had a chance to give United the lead after Adam Smith handled in his own six-yard box.

Rashford did just that, scoring from the penalty spot despite Ramsdale guessing right, and Anthony Martial then made it 3-1 just before the break with a stunning strike from 20 yards which curled satisfyingly into the top corner.

A dreadful start to the second period from the hosts looked to give Bournemouth a route back into the match, with substitute Eric Bailly giving away a penalty Josh King converted shortly before fellow substitute Arnaut Danjuma scored a goal disallowed for him being narrowly offside.

With the Old Trafford side suddenly looking vulnerable after the break, Greenwood grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and scored a solo goal with his other foot to restore the two-goal cushion. Fernandes then added added a fifth, slamming a free kick beyond Ramsdale, but it could have been 10 in truth.

While United are up to fourth, the porous Cherries remain 19th and in huge trouble.

Talking point - Forget the future, Greenwood is a star already

One with his left, one with his right, Greenwood scored two brilliant goals today. But the strikes also came at crucial times, first drawing United level and then killing Bournemouth’s momentum when they looked to be mounting a comeback. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked much better since the restart with Greenwood on the pitch and he has not once appeared overawed or underpowered. A deadly finisher on either foot, he already looks one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League and poised to give defenders nightmares for many years.

Man of the match - Mason Greenwood (Man United)

Fernandes deserves a special mention, having been excellent once again and central to most of his team’s best moments, but Greenwood gets the nod for two excellent goals.

Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on July 4, Image credit: Getty Images

Player ratings

Manchester United: De Gea 4, Wan-Bissaka 7, Lindelof 6, Maguire 5, Shaw 6, Matic 6, Fernandes 8, Pogba 7, Greenwood 9, Martial 8, Rashford 8. Subs: Bailly 5, Fred 6, James 6, Ighalo 5, Mata 6.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 7, Smith 4, Kelly 5, Ake 5, Rico 4, Brooks 5, Cook 5, Lerma 4, Stanislas 6, King 6, Solanke 4. Subs: Danjuma 6, Billing 5, Gosling 5, Wilson 5, Stacey 5.

Key moments

16’ - GOAL! Man United 0-1 Bournemouth (Stanislas). Wow! After Stanislas sees a shot blocked, the chance appears gone as he picks up the ball right by the byline, but Stanislas nutmegs Maguire and then beats De Gea at the near post from a very acute angle. Brilliant play, terrible defending, and the Cherries lead!

29’ - GOAL! Man United 1-1 Bournemouth. Emphatic from Greenwood! Bournemouth are stretched and a stretching Fernandes works the ball into Greenwood's path. The 18-year-old takes a great first touch to set himself and the second produces a thunderous strike Ramsdale can't keep out.

33’ - PENALTY! As clear a handball as you could wish for as Smith bats the ball down in his own six-yard box and United have a penalty.

35’ - GOAL! Man United 2-1 Bournemouth (Rashford pen). Rashford stutters in his run-up and then slots into the bottom corner, just past the fingertips of Ramsdale who guessed correctly.

45+ 2 - GOAL! Man United 3-1 Bournemouth (Martial). What a lovely goal! Martial has the ball on the left, Shaw goes on the overlap to create room for the Frenchman to cut inside, and Martial unleashes a brilliant, fierce, curling effort which arrows into the top corner.

47’ - PENALTY! The referee deems Bailly to have handled as he tried to control a loose pass right on the cusp of his own area. It was that mysterious shoulder region.

49’ - GOAL! Man United 3-2 Bournemouth (King). The Ex-United man beats De Gea from the spot, hitting it well. Wow.

54’ - GOAL! Man United 4-2 Bournemouth (Greenwood). What a player! There is little on as Greenwood gets the ball on the edge of the box, so he dribbles into it, fashions a little space and blasts the ball into the top corner with his right foot! Brilliant.

59’ - GOAL! Man United 5-2 Bournemouth (Fernandes). United have a set piece right on the edge of the box. Fernandes gets the nod and scores, beating Ramsdale at his near post. Great strike.



Key stats

The Red Devils are 16 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Bournemouth are now winless in their last eight, losing all four games since the restart.

The Cherries are winless in nine visits to Old Trafford, losing eight.

Bournemouth have lost eight away games in a row and not kept a clean sheet in 16 Premier League games.

Greenwood has scored 15 goals in all competition this season - Martial and Rashford both have 20.

United remain unbeaten with Fernandes in the team.

Premier League 'Brilliant boy' Mason Greenwood will only get better, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer YESTERDAY AT 11:26