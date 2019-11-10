Manchester United recorded their fourth Premier League win of the season and move into the top half as they comfortably saw off Brighton 3-1 at Old Trafford.

A scrappy first half saw United go 2-0 up thanks to quickfire goals from Andreas Pereira and a Davy Propper own goal inside the opening 20 minutes.

Lewis Dunk pulled one back just past the hour mark, but United responded instantly thanks to a well-taken goal from Marcus Rashford.

The result sees United move up to seventh place, just one point behind Arsenal. Brighton are 11th.

On a comfortable afternoon for United, Rashford fired the first warning shot in the 15th minute which Ryan got down to save.

And United took the lead two minutes later when Pereira’s scruffy effort from close range took a heavy deflection off Jack Stephens and bounced passed the helpless Australian goalkeeper.

And it was 2-0 moments later when Harry Maguire nodded down Fred’s free-kick into the path of Scott McTominay, whose attempt to bundle the ball home was inadvertently poked into the net by Propper. VAR checked whether Maguire handled in the build-up, but the goal stood.

Brighton shifted to a 3-5-2 in the second half and pulled one back through Lewis Dunk who powerfully headed in substitute Pascal Gross’ corner.

But within seconds United got their third thanks to Rashford who smashed his strike in from close range after being teed up by Anthony Martial.

Seconds later Rashford could have grabbed his second following a rapid counter-attack spearheaded by Daniel James, but he missed an almost open goal.

United continued to push forward with Rashford missing another good chance - albeit from a tight angle - in the 89th minute. Scott McTominay was also stretchered off in the final seconds, but ultimately had to make do with a comfortable 3-1 victory.

TALKING POINT – A TURNING POINT IN UNITED’S SEASON?

It was the kind of performance that United fans will be delighted with.

It was a young, hungry side eager to prove a point after that disappointing defeat to Bournemouth last weekend and they did so by playing some excellent, free-flowing football which Brighton struggled to deal with.

In the Premier League United player Sheffield United and Villa next before hosting Spurs on December 4.

Building momentum heading into a tricky festive period will be crucial for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

MAN OF THE MATCH – MARCUS RASHFORD

The 22-year-old the game on by the scuff of the neck after Dunk pulled a goal back.

The England forward did miss a sitter and another good chance late on, but his goal came at a pivotal time and caused Martin Montoya plenty of problems down the left flank. His nutmeg on Davy Propper late on is worth a watch, too.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (6), Williams (6), McTominay (6), Fred (7), James (7), Pereira (8), Rashford (8), Martial (7)

Subs: Lingard (5), Greenwood (N/A),

Brighton: Ryan (7), Montoya (5), Duffy (5), Dunk (6), Burn (4), Trossard (5), Propper (4), Stephens (4), Alzate (4), Maupay (4), Connolly (4)

Subs: Murray (4), March (5), Gross (6)