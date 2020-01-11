Marcus Rashford scored a brace on his 200th appearance for Manchester United who romped to a 4-0 win over rock bottom Norwich City.

In keeping with their recent form, United dominated possession but struggled to carve out any chances of note in the opening stages with Andreas Pereira playing in the number ten role.

But Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's side did score with their first shot on target when a floated cross from Juan Mata, who started ahead of Daniel James, was volleyed in from Marcus Rashford for his 18th of the season.

The Canaries, who won in their last game at Old Trafford in 2015, struggled to find any rhythm in the absence of the injured Temmu Pukki.

Daniel Farke's side came close to equalising on the stroke of half-time though after the home side committed too many players forward for a Fred corner, Norwich broke and Todd Cantwell's goal-bound effort was superbly saved by David De Gea.

The second half was a similar story with more one-way traffic. Rashford scored his second from a penalty after Brandon Williams was upended by the onrushing Tim Krul.

Anthony Martial made the game safe after heading in from Mata's sublime cross following a short corner, a rare goal the home side have scored from a set-piece this season.

And substitute Mason Greenwood further enhanced his reputation, scoring from the edge of the box just five minutes after coming on, to seal the rout for a morale-boosting win ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup third round replay against Wolves.

The win sees United climb to fifth spot while the Canaries remain bottom of the table.

TALKING POINT

Juan Mata on the right flank was a masterstroke.

The Spaniard started his first league game in six weeks and in the unusual position on the right flank. And it proved to be the difference as he possesses what few United's current midfielders have in their locker - a quality final ball and the ability to find a team mate from a set-piece. He set up Rashford's opener with a lovely floated ball and repeated the trick from a short corner. With Daniel James having a dip in form, the former Chelsea man could have a run in the team on the right flank ahead of some daunting fixtures in January.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Juan Mata (Man United): Rashford will grab the headlines with his goals but Mata was the creative spark in midfield. He may lack pace compared to Daniel James but his distribution on the right flank was the difference.

PLAYER RATINGS

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 5, Lindelof 6, Maguire 5 , Williams 6, Fred 4, Matic 5, Pereira 6, Mata 9, Rashford 9, Martial 7. Subs: James, Greenwood 7, Gomes n/a

NORWICH CITY: Krul 5, Aarons 5, Hanley 7, Zimmermann 7, Byram 6, Tettey 5, Vrancic 5, Buendia 5, McLean 4, Cantwell 6, Idah 3. Subs: Hernandez 5, Amadou 5, Lewis n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

27' - GOAL FOR UNITED! Rashford scores at the back post with a volley after a fine floated pass from Mata who cut inside following a swift break.

44' - GREAT SAVE! Buendia breaks free and feeds Cantwell on the left, whose first-time low effort is saved by De Gea who then gathers the rebound!

52'- PENALTY TO UNITED! Williams is caught by the onrushing goalkeeper Krul, the defender was looking for that. Rashford steps up and scores confidently with Krul getting a touch.

54 ' GOAL FOR MARTIAL! United take a short corner. It's another brilliant Mata delivery and the Frenchman heads it in to make it 3-0!

59' - WHAT A MISS! Martial does well to feed Pereira on the byline, who finds Williams who blazes it over from around 5 yards, it looked harder to miss!

76' - GOAL FOR GREENWOOD! A fine low strike from around 18 yards from the youngster. He has not been on the field for more than 6 minutes. He looks the real deal.

KEY STATS

Marcus Rashford has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, only Raheem Sterling (20) has more among Premier League players.

United are unbeaten in their last nine home league games.

Norwich have won just one of their last 17 league matches.