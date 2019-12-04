Marcus Rashford scored twice for Manchester United as former Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho suffered defeat for the first time as Tottenham manager.

The England forward beat Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post early on to open the scoring, but Gazzaniga made amends later in the half with a string of good saves - including one where he tipped a dipping Rashford shot onto the bar.

United were utterly dominant in the first period, but a moment of individual brilliance from Dele Alli ensured the two sides were on level terms at half-time.

Rashford restored United's advantage from the spot just after the break, having won the penalty himself, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were able to hold on for a big win and move above Spurs in the table.

Mourinho had won his first three games as Tottenham boss but you would never have guessed it on this evidence, with his team thoroughly outplayed and forcing David De Gea to make few saves.

TALKING POINT

Mourinho’s Spurs honeymoon reaches an abrupt end. Tottenham turned in a turgid performance and Mourinho seemed powerless to do anything about it. His substitutions - the first of which saw Christian Eriksen brought in from the cold - failed to make an impact and the 2-1 scoreline flattered his side. His chosen team looked an exciting one on paper, but Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura were spectators for most of the match, the midfield didn’t really function and Rashford was tearing the defence apart at will. Spurs are nine points off the Champions League places and you could see why tonight - Mourinho has inherited a dysfunctional team.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Marcus Rashford (Man United). His first goal may look like a goalkeeping error at first glance, but the way he struck the ball made it very difficult for Gazzaniga and Rashford demonstrated supreme technique on a number of occasions as he peppered the Spurs goal early on. When they were dominant, most of United’s good moments came through him and the Tottenham defence never looked comfortable against him. He's in brilliant form at the moment and one of the Premier League's scariest players to face.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ - GOAL! Man United 1-0 Tottenham (Rashford). The ball breaks for Rashford inside the box and he has time to set himself. The angle is tight, but he unleashes a vicious strike and the ball bounces just in front of Gazzaniga, beating him at the near post!

25’ - OFF THE BAR! A long way out, Rashford goes for goal and his dipping effort is tipped onto the bar by Gazzaniga.

Marcus FoleyGetty Images

39’ - GOAL! Man United 1-1 Tottenham (Alli). United look to have survived a scare as De Gea saves with his legs from Aurier, yet as the ball comes back to earth, Alli beats two defenders with a sensational first touch which takes the ball over his head and he then pokes home! Brilliant.

47’ - PENALTY! Rashford runs past Aurier and then Sissoko, who kicks outs and brings down the United man. That was an easy decision for the referee.

49’ - GOAL! Man United 2-1 Tottenham (Rashford pen). After a long wait, Rashford goes to the goalkeeper's left - Gazzaniga having started to go the other way - and the Red Devils are back ahead.

88’ - SAVE! De Gea saves a low shot from Ndombele that never had enough power to trouble him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man United: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 7, Maguire 6, Young 5, Fred 5, McTominay 7, James 6, Lingard 6, Rashford 9, Greenwood 6. Subs: Pereira 5, Shaw 5.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 7, Aurier 5, Alderweireld 7, Sanchez 6, Vertonghen 6, Winks 5, Sissoko 5, Alli 7, Son 5, Moura 5, Kane 5. Subs: Eriksen 5, Ndombele 6, Lo Celso 5.

KEY STATS