Manchester United's Champions League hopes in balance as West Ham ensure survival

Old Trafford, Premier League: Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 51) West Ham (Antonio 45+2)

Michail Antonio's penalty was enough to earn West Ham the draw they needed to ensure their Premier League status for another season, while Mason Greenwood’s equaliser means United need a point at Leicester on the final day to secure Champions League football next season.

United actually started the game fairly well, Anthony Martial drawing a decent save from Lukas Fabianski, but as the first half schlepped on, their passing became slower and slower as West Ham grew into the game. Then, on the stroke of half-time, Timothy Fosu-Mensah scythed through Antonio and when Declan Rice smashed the free-kick at goal, Paul Pogba decided protecting his face was more important than protecting his goal, punching the ball away. Eventually, the Video Assistant Referee awarded a penalty, and Antonio calmly rolled it home.

Premier League Premier League finale: Why race for Europe is going beyond the final week AN HOUR AGO

The second half started with United in the ascendancy, and on 51 minutes forced an equaliser. Good play from Pogba allowed Greenwood to exchange two sets of passes with Anthony Martial, and when Greenwood found himself in front of goal, there was never any doubt as to the outcome.

Both sides did their best to find a winner, but neither side could find the necessary quality. United, though, will be worried; the zip has left their passing, the speed has left their thought and the legs have vanished from their movement; Leicester will fancy themselves on Sunday, and with good reason.

TALKING POINT

What on earth does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer do? Manchester United have run out of steam. Because they have so little quality outside their first XI, Solskjaer decided to go full-strength in five successive games, which worked well. But that has caught up with them, and they now face a do-or-die game at Leicester. For that Solskjaer can either hope for better, without much supporting evidence, or he can bring in fresher players, without much supporting evidence. There does not appear to be a right answer.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Harry Maguire (Man United) No one really stood out, but Maguire held United together, winning big headers and challenges. Without him, his team would probably have lost.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Fosu-Mensah 5, Lindelof 6, Maguire 7, Williams 6, Matic 4, Pogba 4, Fernandes 5, Greenwood 7, Martial 5, Rashford 4. Subs: Wan-Bissaka 6, Ighalo 6.

West Ham United: Fabianski 6, Johnson 7, Diop 6, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 6, Soucek 6, Rice 7, Bowen 7, Noble 6, Fornals 6, Antonio 7. Subs: Masuaku 6, Haller 6, Yarmolenko 6.

KEY STATS

No teenager has ever scored more times in a season for Man United than Mason Greenwood, whose 17 goals put him level with George Best in 1965-66, Brian Kidd in 1967-68 and Wayne Rooney in 2004-05.

Michail Antonio has scored eight league goals since the restart, the joint-most alongside Raheem Sterling. He had scored just twice before lockdown.

KEY MOMENTS

45’ - Noble slides the ball square for Rice, who drills a rocket ... and it looks like Pogba wears it on the phizog, going straight down ... but in fact he punches it away from in front of his face! That is going to be a penalty to West Ham!



45+2’ - GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 West Ham United (Antonio pen) De Gea dives right and Antonio slides centre-left.



51’ - GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United (Greenwood) Mason is magic! This is a lovely goal! Pogba finds Greenwqood on the half turn, and he finds Martial, who rolls studs over the ball adroitly, plays him back in, takes a return, play him in again, and you know what's coming next: Greenwood applies the hammer, drilling home left-footed from 10 yards.



63’ - Soucek moves the ball onto Noble, who sends it one more to Bowen. He wants to come inside onto his left foot, but Williams won't let him ... still, though, his right-footed drive is a good one, forcing De Gea to turn over the bar. The corner comes to nowt.



67’ - Matic gives it away again, and West Ham move it well, finding Rice, who turns inside Wan-Bissaka and unfurls a gorgeous curler that trims a coat of paint off De Gea's crossbar.



72’ - Noble swerves in a goodun too, and Antonio is up ... but he gets right underneath it, smashing a header over the top.

Premier League Chelsea vs Leicester vs Man Utd: Who’s in pole position to make the Champions League? 2 HOURS AGO