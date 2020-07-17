Manchester United will not get a cut-price Jadon Sancho deal - report

Manchester United will not get a cut-price deal for Jadon Sancho, according to a report.

Bundesliga Birmingham's Jude Bellingham headed to Borussia Dortmund - report 03/07/2020 AT 07:28

United have reportedly made the 20-year-old England international one of their main transfer targets in the summer window.

But according to the BBC, United will not be able to get him for a cut-price deal of £50m as a result of the financial hit caused by Covid-19.

Instead United would reportedly have to offer in excess of £100m for a bid to even be considered despite expected lower fees in the upcoming transfer window which opens on July 27.

Dortmund are also said to not be interested in any add-ons to lower the up-front transfer fee.

Play Icon WATCH Jurgen Klopp orders Liverpool: 'Sign Thiago!' – Euro Papers 00:01:22

United have a clause in their 10-year deal with Adidas whereby they will pay a £22.5m penalty if they do not qualify for the Champions League - for the second successive season - this campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side currently sit in fifth with two league games to go and that penalty would be spread over the remaining five years of the £750m contract should they fail to make the top four.

Transfers Jadon Sancho move forces Man Utd to sell up to five players - Paper Round 27/06/2020 AT 21:44