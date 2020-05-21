Football
Premier League

Manchester United withdraws 2020 forecast as soccer put on hold

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ed Woodward

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
4 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

Manchester United reported a drop in core earnings and revenue for a second consecutive quarter on Thursday and abandoned its annual financial targets amid uncertainty over how soccer will overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Third-quarter profit fell 32% to 27.9 million pounds on revenue of 123.7 million pounds, down 19%, it said.

Football

Promotion and relegation to be retained in lower divisions: EFL

2 HOURS AGO

"Operationally, the impact of the pandemic and measures to prevent further spread continue to disrupt ...businesses in a number of ways, most significantly in broadcasting and match day operations," the company said in a statement.

Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward acknowledged the uncertainty brought upon by "one of the most extraordinary testing periods in the 142-year history of Manchester United," but said he was optimistic about the future amid hopes the Premier League could resume next month.

England's top clubs have returned to training this week with the aim of resuming matches behind closed doors in June, a sentiment echoed by Woodward on a post-earnings media call.

He pointed to the return of the German Bundesliga last weekend as a sign of "strong, pent-up demand" for live soccer on television.

Woodward said he hoped United could complete all of the first team's 2019-20 games by the end of August and start next season in time for it to end on schedule in May 2021.

Play Icon
WATCH

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16

United, who are in "rebuild" mode as they chase a return to the lucrative UEFA Champions League competition, were in fifth place in the 20-team Premier League when the action was halted.

Broadcasting revenue more than halved in the third quarter ended March 31, causing total revenue to slide 19% to 123.7 million pounds.

Net debt ballooned by more than 42% to 429 million pounds and the club, controlled by the American Glazer family, made a net loss of 22.8 million pounds once the cost of financing that burden was taken into account.

United expect to have to sacrifice around 20 million pounds in broadcast revenues over the full season, its slice of a rebate the Premier League will have to offer for delays to staging matches caused by the crisis.

United have not played since they beat LASK Linz 5-0 behind closed doors in the Europa League in Austria on March 12. Their last match at their Old Trafford home was a 2-0 win over local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on March 8.

Football

Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

2 HOURS AGO
Euro 2020

UEFA chief Ceferin optimistic about Euros going ahead next year

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Financial Fair Play should be reformed - Wenger

22 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Bruce 'in the dark' over proposed Newcastle takeover

30 MINUTES AGO
Football

Promotion and relegation to be retained in lower divisions: EFL

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLiverpool preparing for shorter break between seasons, says Klopp
Next articleSolskjaer: 'I'd rather have a hole in the squad than an a***hole'