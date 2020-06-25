Manquillo and Carroll agree Newcastle contract extensions

Newcastle United defender Javier Manquillo and striker Andy Carroll have agreed contract extensions, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

Former Atletico Madrid player Manquillo has signed a four-year deal while Carroll, who returned to his boyhood club last August after being released by West Ham United, has agreed another year.

Newcastle also agreed short-term deals with others whose contracts were due to expire at the end of June and before the end of the COVID-19 delayed season.

They included Algeria international midfielder Nabil Bentaleb and defender Danny Rose, on loan from Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Newcastle said Inter Milan had also agreed in principle for Valentino Lazaro to extend his loan to the end of the season and the documentation was expected to be signed soon.

All three will be available for 13th placed Newcastle's remaining seven league matches and FA Cup ties.

"I'm really pleased that we have been able to put these extensions in place and I'd like to thank the players for committing themselves to the club with some very important games left to play," said manager Steve Bruce.

"We have been proactive in trying to reach these agreements and they will give us the best chance of finishing the season as strongly as possible."

Goalkeeper Rob Elliot, midfielder Jack Colback and defender Jamie Sterry will be among those leaving.

