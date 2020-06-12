Marcus Rashford has helped fund three million meals for vulnerable people during lockdown and now wants to transform the country...

FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

Marcus Rashford hits target

Did you ever think you’d live to see a day when a 22-year-old would be pledging to end child hunger in the UK? Well that 22-year-old is Marcus Rashford, rapidly becoming one of The Warm-Up’s favourite people on the entire planet.

Lockdown has affected us all in different ways and for Rashford, it seems to have transformed him into a genuine force for change in this world. The Manchester United striker has been working with charity FareShareUK to distribute food to vulnerable people, helping to raise around £20m in the process.

And on Thursday he announced he had hit a target of securing funding to provide meals to THREE MILLION people.

Rashford isn’t stopping there either, with the striker now pledging to end child hunger in this country, something that successive governments have failed to do and an aim humbling in its ambition and empathy.

"I have amazing news!” he tweeted.

We had a goal that by end of June we would be able to supply 3 million meals to vulnerable people across the UK. Today we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all so much for the support. And whilst I'm celebrating this, there is so much more to do. Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is England in 2020 and families need help.

The world is in a very difficult place right now but if some positives can be gleaned from the wider context around us, it is surely in the fact that a new generation of leaders are emerging and they want to get things done.

The fact Marcus Rashford is a great footballer is almost incidental by this point. He’s already a great humanitarian.

La Liga returns, and so do ‘crowds’

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville Image credit: Getty Images

Last night it was the turn of La Liga to get back up and running as Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-0. But the real story wasn’t on the pitch, it was off it as the Spanish top flight raised the bar for manufacturing a suitable viewing experience.

Not only was fake crowd noise piped in, as we have seen in certain Bundesliga matches, the Spanish host broadcasters went one better with a CGI crowd imposed on the stands at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

And while the crowd noise, supplied by FIFA makers EA Sports, sounded natural enough, the fake crowd looked like it had been copied across from early 90s football classic, Sensible Soccer. Not to mention how weird it looked when they cut to another angle and what appeared to be a congealed mass of virtual meat simply disappeared from the screens.

Despite how weird it looked, it kinda worked. You knew what you were watching was fabricated, but if you allowed yourself to immerse yourself in the game, it helped convince that, yes, this was a football match of some import. Which has to be a good thing.

Now let’s see if they get the virtual white hankies out at the Bernabeu if Real Madrid manage to lose to Eibar on Sunday night…

Liverpool enjoy friendly rout

Liverpool Image credit: Getty Images

Liverpool enjoyed a leisurely destruction of Blackburn in a behind-closed-doors friendly yesterday as they stepped up their preparations for the return of the Premier League next weekend. Imagine asking Blackburn to travel to Anfield during a pandemic and then stuffing them. All those testing kits and empty handwash bottles, only to return home after shipping six.

The full roll-call of goalscorers was Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson. But it was Clarkson who saved the best for last, finishing off this fluid team move for a lovely sixth:

"It was not only a workout; for us, it was a really important test and we wanted the players to go for 45 minutes [but] because of a few little issues we couldn’t do that, so we didn’t have enough ‘first-team players’, I would say, so that’s why we decided to let three players go for 60 minutes," said Klopp.

That’s ok. It looked really good, obviously. It looked really good, pretty much from the beginning. Yes, you have to get used again to playing against a deep-defending side and stuff like this. Blackburn had a playing build-up from time to time, so we could work on the high press as well. So [the] counter-press was brilliant, the football was really good, the goals were nice and it was a really good afternoon. I am really thankful that Blackburn came here and we could do that, so I wish them all the best.

IN OTHER NEWS

This part of the Warm-Up is usually reserved for something funny, but instead today we wanted to highlight some of the ways football is supporting vital causes as it returns in England from next week.

Exhibit one:

Exhibit two:

IN THE CHANNELS

Do you ever wake up and find yourself thinking, ‘I wonder how Pippo Inzaghi is doing at the moment?’ Well the former Italy striker is currently managing Serie B side Benevento; still scoring goals (in training anyway); and still celebrating them with wide-eyed delight.

RETRO CORNER

The Premier League starts again in five days. FIVE! To celebrate this life-affirming fact, here’s one of our favourite ever Premier League goals…

COMING UP

Two major football matches, from two different countries, on THE SAME DAY? No, you aren’t suffering lockdown hallucinations due to lack of Vitamin D. At 7:30pm Hoffenheim take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, while at 8pm, it’s Juventus v AC Milan in the Coppa Italia finals. You can follow both matches live with us. Live football! What a concept!

