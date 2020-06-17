Football
Matt Hancock calls Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV over Boris Johnson U-turn

Marcus Rashford

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Health secretary Matt Hancock has referred to Marcus Rashford as ‘Daniel’ in a live TV gaffe.

Prime minister Boris Johnson belatedly agreed to extend the free school meal vouchers scheme until schools return in September, having initially rejected calls for such a U-turn, with Rashford’s campaign receiving huge public support following his passionate letter to MPs on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, the scheme was extended through the summer holidays to help provide food for the 1.3 million vulnerable children who depend on them - a huge victory for Rashford and fellow campaigners.

  • Liverpool hail 'remarkable role model' Rashford
  • Marcus Rashford is heroic - but this fight should not rest on his shoulders
  • Rashford forces government into U-turn over free school meals
Play Icon
WATCH

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52

But on Wednesday morning Hancock still managed to get the England international’s name wrong during a live interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley.

"Right-o, I’ll tell you what happened, the Prime Minister talked to Daniel Rashford, he considered it and made his decision. I think it’s terrific," he said in the live TV interview.

The clip immediately went viral on social media, with Gary Lineker sharing the video and adding a joke towards the beleaguered health secretary.

"Good to see Matt Hancock finally giving credit to footballers and Daniel Rashford in particular,” Lineker tweeted.

Rashford responded to Lineker’s tweet, adding: "I've been called much worse over the last couple of days."

Hancock was criticised at the start of the coronavirus lockdown after he called on Premier League footballers to “do their bit” and help out financially those who were in vulnerable positions - a move considered a deflection tactic.

Play Icon
WATCH

The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02

