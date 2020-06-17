Matt Hancock calls Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV over Boris Johnson U-turn

Health secretary Matt Hancock has referred to Marcus Rashford as ‘Daniel’ in a live TV gaffe.

Prime minister Boris Johnson belatedly agreed to extend the free school meal vouchers scheme until schools return in September, having initially rejected calls for such a U-turn, with Rashford’s campaign receiving huge public support following his passionate letter to MPs on Monday morning.

Premier League Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium 6 HOURS AGO

On Tuesday, the scheme was extended through the summer holidays to help provide food for the 1.3 million vulnerable children who depend on them - a huge victory for Rashford and fellow campaigners.

Play Icon WATCH ‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues 00:01:52

But on Wednesday morning Hancock still managed to get the England international’s name wrong during a live interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley.

"Right-o, I’ll tell you what happened, the Prime Minister talked to Daniel Rashford, he considered it and made his decision. I think it’s terrific," he said in the live TV interview.

The clip immediately went viral on social media, with Gary Lineker sharing the video and adding a joke towards the beleaguered health secretary.

"Good to see Matt Hancock finally giving credit to footballers and Daniel Rashford in particular,” Lineker tweeted.

Rashford responded to Lineker’s tweet, adding: "I've been called much worse over the last couple of days."

Hancock was criticised at the start of the coronavirus lockdown after he called on Premier League footballers to “do their bit” and help out financially those who were in vulnerable positions - a move considered a deflection tactic.

Play Icon WATCH The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect... 00:02:02

Premier League Arteta wants 'role model' Luiz to extend Arsenal deal 7 HOURS AGO