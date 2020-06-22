Football
Premier League

Matteo Guendouzi 'taunted Brighton over wage disparity' with Arsenal – Paper Round

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Matteo Guendouzi and Neal Maupay have a heated exchange during Brighton's win over Arsenal

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
12 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Matteo Guendouzi, Philippe Coutinho, the Premier League window and Jadon Sancho are the topics of discussion in Tuesday’s Paper Round.

Guendouzi’s money jibe

Transfers

Dortmund beat United to Bellingham - Paper Round

13/06/2020 AT 07:36

Matteo Guendouzi escaped an FA charge despite being seen to grab Neal Maupay’s throat during Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday, and the Daily Mail have since brought to light reports of the Arsenal midfielder's alleged conduct during the match, with a source telling the newspaper he was taunting Brighton about the disparity of pay between the two clubs. Guendouzi is said to earn £40,000-a-week, but Mesut Ozil is the top earner at £350,000-a-week. Brighton, meanwhile, reportedly top around £50,000-a-week.

'He was saying the Brighton players were s*** and that he and his team-mates earn so much more than they ever will,' a source said, per Daily Mail. 'He's done it in other games as well. Arsenal are a decent club and hate that sort of behaviour.'

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal confronts Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton, England. Football Stadiums ar

Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Given Maupay suggested a certain Arsenal player needed to learn some humility, this alleged revelation fits in with the story. True or not, Guendouzi was walking a tightrope on Saturday and the defeat only added to the feeling that such an attitude can not be carried when there is little quality to back it up.

***

Half-price Coutinho

Barcelona want to sell Philippe Coutinho by the end of June and would be willing to sell him for half the price they bought him more, the Mirror reports. Coutinho moved from Liverpool to Barca in January 2018 for a reported £142m, and now the Catalan club will listen to offers of 70 million euros – just over £63m.

Philippe Coutinho

Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: From Liverpool to Barca to Bayern Munich in two years, but no one seems willing to sign the Brazilian long-term. So much so that Newcastle – still awaiting a potential takeover to get over the line – are among the favourites to sign him. You would imagine a Champions League side somewhere would fancy Coutinho, would he really go full circle and return to Liverpool?

***

When will the Premier League transfer window close?

Premier League clubs are set to discuss the transfer window timetable on Tuesday and the Daily Mail reports the league could defy UEFA in keeping it open beyond the proposed October 5 closing date. UEFA have recommended the date to member associations to fall in line with Champions League and Europa League squad confirmations required the following day, but one of the Premier League’s four options sees a October 19 deadline day.

The four options, per Daily Mail:

  • A 12-week window from July 13-October 5, which would start two weeks before the season finishes
  • A 10-week window from July 27-October 5
  • A 10-week window from July-October 5, then two more weeks for domestic transfers
  • A full 12-week international window from July 27-October 19
Play Icon
WATCH

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

00:01:48

Paper Round’s view: Opening the window before the season finishes feels problematic, although there is already the awkwardness of players leaving who have not extended their contracts. Likewise, it does not feel likely an extra fortnight for domestic transfers would be implemented. Therefore, you have a 10-week vs 12-week option left… Would it make sense for clubs playing in Europe to plump for a window that goes beyond the UEFA deadline? Arguably not, see we’ll go for option No 2 please. Cue that being the first to be ruled out…

***

Man Utd to wait on Sancho

Another day, another Jadon Sancho story as Manchester United look to drive Borussia Dortmund down from their £100m asking price for the forward, the Daily Mail reports. Sancho is also attracting interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City, but United remain favourites to sign the England international.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund

Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: It seems unlikely Dortmund would accept below £100m, and in the current climate that means they could hold onto him for another season. That being said, United may eventually cave and deem it a worthwhile investment given Sancho is still only 20.

Premier League

How can Chelsea afford their summer spree?

11/06/2020 AT 13:55
Premier League

Premier League players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' slogan on shirts - reports

11/06/2020 AT 08:28
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalPhilippe CoutinhoMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Scott McTominay signs new five-year Manchester United deal

29 MINUTES AGO
Serie A

Sarri tells Serie A fans: Don't expect great football

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Premier League short-term deals deadline - LIVE updates

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Ban racist 'White Lives Matter' plane idiots for life - The Warm-Up

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

00:03:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articleFoden stars as Man City thrash Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Next article'He will be an important player for this club' - Pep Guardiola's praise for 'Silva successor' Foden