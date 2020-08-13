Mesut Ozil: I’ll decide when I leave Arsenal, not other people

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is refusing to leave the club despite being frozen out of the first team.

The former German international has a year left on his £350,000-a-week contract and has reportedly been offered £18 million to get him off the club's books.

Ozil first lost his place in the team under Unai Emery and new manager Mikel Arteta has not given him a minute on the pitch since football's restart following the coronvirus pandemic.

Arsenal recently made around 50 people redundant from their non-playing staff but are likely to be circumspect in the transfer market due to the impact of Covid-19 on club finances.

The 31-year-old player spoke to The Athletic website and explained that he is not interested in leaving the club, and is prepared to fight his way back into consideration for the first team.

Ozil said: “My position is clear. I’m here through to the last day of our agreement and I’ll give everything I have for this club.

Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger.

“I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again.”

Ozil signed for Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.5 million in 2013, and confirmed that he intends to see out his contract: “I’ll decide when I go, not other people.

I didn’t sign for two or three years, I signed for four and that should be respected by everyone.

“Things have obviously been difficult but I love Arsenal, I love to work there, I love the people in the club — the real people, those I’ve been with for a long time — and I love London, it’s my home.

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil (C) shelters from the sunshine beneath an umbrella during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

“Whatever happened in the last two seasons, I’m happy and very strong mentally.

“I never give up on anything. I want to help my team and I’ll fight for it. If I’m fit, I know what I can do on the pitch.”

Ozil was given permission to travel to Turkey for Arsenal's tie against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, however he believes he still has something to offer the team.

He said: “I can’t talk about my private conversations with the coach, but I can tell you I know my body well.

“My daughter was born while we were off so maybe I was not always sleeping perfectly, but this is normal. I actually had more energy and excitement to play because of her.”

“I fully respect the coach’s decision but I believe these things should mainly be decided on the pitch. After the restart, I wasn’t given a chance to show what I can do.

“You don’t play 10 games in a row if you’re unfit, not good enough or don’t behave well.

“If I played these games badly and was then left out completely for that reason then I might understand, but this was not the case.”

