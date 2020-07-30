Mesut Ozil not leaving Arsenal until 2021, says agent

Mesut Özil will seinen Vertrag beim FC Arsenal erfüllen
Image credit: Getty Images
Mesut Ozil has no intention of leaving Arsenal until his current contract at the Emirates Stadium expires next summer, according to his agent.
The former Germany playmaker has been frozen out of Mikel Arteta's plans since the restart of the Premier League and is yet to make a single appearance since before lockdown.
Ozil has 'chance to play' against Liverpool, says Emery
It is widely believed that the north Londoners are hoping to move him on this summer but his agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, says he will see out his deal at the Emirates before moving to Turkey, Asia or the USA next year.
“I do not think there will be a change in the case of Mesut Ozil until the summer of 2021," he is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.
Jose Mourinho plots cheeky bargain deal for Inter 'outcast' - Euro Papers
00:01:40
“He has a contract. There is no change. He will remain in Arsenal.
“90 per cent he will leave Arsenal in 2021. Mesut to Asia, America or Turkey? Yes, maybe.”
Ozil had been a key cog in Arteta's side since the Spaniard took over in December but the former Manchester City assistant manager, an ex-team-mate of the 31-year-old, has not been drawn into revealing the reasons behind his admission.