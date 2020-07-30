Football
Premier League

Mesut Ozil not leaving Arsenal until 2021, says agent

Mesut Özil will seinen Vertrag beim FC Arsenal erfüllen

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Mesut Ozil has no intention of leaving Arsenal until his current contract at the Emirates Stadium expires next summer, according to his agent.

The former Germany playmaker has been frozen out of Mikel Arteta's plans since the restart of the Premier League and is yet to make a single appearance since before lockdown.

It is widely believed that the north Londoners are hoping to move him on this summer but his agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, says he will see out his deal at the Emirates before moving to Turkey, Asia or the USA next year.

“I do not think there will be a change in the case of Mesut Ozil until the summer of 2021," he is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

Play Icon
WATCH

Jose Mourinho plots cheeky bargain deal for Inter 'outcast' - Euro Papers

00:01:40

“He has a contract. There is no change. He will remain in Arsenal.

“90 per cent he will leave Arsenal in 2021. Mesut to Asia, America or Turkey? Yes, maybe.”

Ozil had been a key cog in Arteta's side since the Spaniard took over in December but the former Manchester City assistant manager, an ex-team-mate of the 31-year-old, has not been drawn into revealing the reasons behind his admission.

