Ozil to stay at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil looks set to remain at Arsenal after failing to attract any serious attention in the summer transfer window. The Sun reports that the 30-year-old German has held talks with Unai Emery, and will recommit to the London club for next season. Ozil said: “I have a really good relationship with the coach, so we are speaking a lot and he wants to help me and I want to help the team.”

Paper Round’s view: If Ozil is able to kick on and play like he was able to for Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, then he could even adequately replace Aaron Ramsey in midfield, and could take the pressure off the flighty Henrikh Mkhitaryan. With their transfer budget so low, having a reinvigorated playmaker would allow Emery to focus his energy and resources on improving the defence.

Pogba set on Real Madrid move

Paul Pogba is willing to be patient for his move to Real Madrid, and he only wants to play under their new manager Zinedine Zidane. Real have bought Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Eden Hazard so far this summer, and need to raise funds in order to meet United’s asking price of £150 million for the 26-year-old midfielder. The Mirror claims that Gareth Bale could be sold in order to bring in some cash.

Paper Round’s view: Getting rid of Bale would free up plenty of money for Pogba’s wages, but they would also need to sell a host of squad players in order to fund the transfer itself. They need to hurry, though - United will be reluctant to sell any of their players once they get past the 8 August Premier League transfer deadline.

Henderson closes in on new deal

Manchester United may prefer David de Gea to finally sign a new contract, but one goalkeeper is likely to sign a new deal, according to the Daily Mail. The club are set to tie down Dean Henderson to a long-term contract, with the 22-year-old ‘keeper then due to go on loan to Premier League club Sheffield United, where he was last season.

Paper Round’s view: Henderson is highly regarded at United, and should De Gea leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, then this loan spell would give Henderson the chance to prove his merits. If De Gea does stay, then the Englishman will likely be kept on at United and spend a few more years developing elsewhere.

Rose could stay at Spurs

Danny Rose has been left out of Spurs’ pre-season preparations in order to facilitate a move away from the club, but both parties are open to the 29-year-old defender remaining at the club. The Telegraph states that Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid could all be destinations for Rose, but if nothing materialises he will remain part of the first-team squad.

Paper Round’s view: Rose has his weaknesses, but as a modern full-back who is needed to attack first and defend later, he is still one of the best in the league. The question is that, as he approaches 30, whether he will be able to maintain his fitness. A move abroad might be a daunting change, but he seems a strong enough character to embrace such an opportunity.

