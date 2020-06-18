Mesut Ozil will start ‘when ready to give his best’, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has said there is no issue with Mesut Ozil, adding the midfielder will start when he is ready to “give his best”.

Ozil’s omission from Arsenal’s 20-man squad was the big talking point in the build-up to their first Premier League match back at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Premier League Arsenal may release David Luiz amid financial pressure due to COVID-19 - Mikel Arteta 3 HOURS AGO

Arsenal suffered a 3-0 defeat with David Luiz putting in a costly performance, with Arteta going on to admit the defender may leave due to financial concerns at the club.

Arteta was also confronted on his decision to leave Ozil out when talking to reporters ahead of the Brighton match on Saturday.

“There's a lot that's happened to him in the last few weeks and I have to respect the time for every player. Sometimes they need a little bit of time,” Arteta said.

It's been difficult preparation the last two months to get players ready and again, I'm the first one who wants Mesut at the best. I'm going to put him on the pitch when I think he can give his best.

Play Icon WATCH Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling 00:01:00

Arteta added: “I have been very open with Mesut from day one. Since I joined I thought that he was fit and he was willing and he wanted to perform at the level he can do. He has played every game with me I think.

“The moment I see that he is ready again to do that, I will treat him like anybody else. I think I have been more than fair with him and I think he has responded in many games the way I want. That’s it.”

Asked about Ozil’s reaction to being dropped, Arteta said: “He was very well with me. There were no issues at all.

“My conversations with Mesut will remain between me and him. What I can tell you is that it was a completely fine, honest and clear conversation. That's it.”

Premier League Premier League fixtures: Matchweeks 33-35 announced 12 HOURS AGO