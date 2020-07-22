Mikel Arteta: I like how Arsenal talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are going

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta (R) talks with Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) before bringing him on as a substitute during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is speaking with increased confidence that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabonese striker's current deal at the Emirates expires next summer and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

However, Arteta has been confident about the situation throughout and insists that negotiations are progressing well.

"I don't know, to put a date right now is very difficult," Arteta told Sky Sports about any deadline on negotiations.

I like the way the conversations are going, I like what I'm hearing. I'm sure for both parties, the quicker we can do it, the better for everyone.

"I am confident he will extend his stay. He's generally happy. I think he is enjoying his football. He is settled in the country and his family are good.

"I think he can sense - and we've told him - how much we like him, how much we value him. I think the connection he has with the fans is unique. I believe he is in the perfect place for him.

"Everything I have from him and the people around him is the same. So I don't have any arguments to say something different."

