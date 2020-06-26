Mikel Arteta puts his foot down at Arsenal – but one victory does not airbrush their problems

Immodest wage jibes, a new kit blunder and two defeats to kick off the Premier League restart. Throw in the continued uncertainty over the future of their star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, juxtaposed by a surprising new deal for David Luiz - and it's fair to say it wasn't a good week or so for Arsenal's PR department.

On the pitch a 3-0 humbling at Manchester City was followed by the debacle at Brighton and a growing injury list - but finally some respite with a first league away win under Mikel Arteta and a show of clear leadership from the Spaniard that once again provided a glimmer of hope for Gooners that he could be a long-term success in the role. That's assuming he is given time and the right backing.

The Arsenal boss made it clear Matteo Guendouzi's actions at Brighton wouldn't be tolerated by omitting the Frenchman from his squad at Southampton. His icy, fully-focused gaze when quizzed about Guendouzi pre-match showed Arteta had needed to put his foot down and demand a response. He got it with a solid performance that was given a helping hand by some Southampton howlers. Nevertheless, the positives were once again on show as the manager's faith in his youngsters paid dividends. The impact of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Kieran Tierney, to name but a few, offer real promise for the Gunners going forward, but they will need more than that to once again rub shoulders with the Premier League elite.

Eddie Nketiah celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

The hardworking approach of the Gunners' starlets cut a stark contrast to what was snapped in the searing heat of St Mary's stands. Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil were both seen lounging with their feet up and holding umbrellas above their heads. It was hot and players needed shelter, but it was hardly the image the you would want senior pros to be projecting during a game when the team were desperately trying to wrestle their season back in the right direction. Lacazette did have a hand in the second goal when he made a cameo from the bench, but it is this type of impression of a far too casual approach to their craft that has led to pundits questioning some Gunners players' professionalism over recent years. It led to much amusement on social media, but it could have been a different story had Southampton ended up winning the match.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal sunbathing (Twitter) Image credit: Eurosport

Of course, they didn't and it was a positive way to mark six months since Arteta's first match in the dugout when he oversaw a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day. He may have envisaged a variety of scenarios for this point in time, but not the one that has actually transpired. The three-month hiatus which saw him contract and overcome coronavirus has done little to nurture the green shoots that his arrival had slowly encouraged, but he will hope a return to some form of normality will help him continue what he started in the final furlong of this campaign. This was a nice way to cap a mini milestone and end a week from hell, but he'll be keenly aware that there is much hard work and tough calls ahead.

He will be judged more forensically in what will be his first full season at the helm next term. He remains largely inexperienced but has the grand testimonials of Pep Guardiola of his coaching qualities and from many authoritative voices within the game. He also has the support of a healthy proportion of Arsenal fans who feel he has assumed a somewhat impossible job. Overall, the team has usually had a better shape, improved morale and, quite crucially, a better bond with the fanbase since Arteta's arrival.

One of the keys to any future success is clearly going to be blending an exciting crop of youngsters with some senior players who can help their development. Some good news from the rumour mill this week appears to be that Saka is close to agreeing a new deal, but there will need to be more than one chink of light amidst dark skies to help the club fully turn the tide.

Arsenal players celebrate at Southampton Image credit: Getty Images

There was widespread bafflement on social media at Luiz's contract extension, particularly on the back of his horror showing against City and with Saka and Aubameyang's future still up in the air. Aubameyang continues to be linked with Europe's elite and it's looking less and less likely Arteta will be able to hang on to him.

Arsenal still have an outside chance of making the European places and that could well have an impact on Aubameyang, but it will certainly affect which players he can attract. Chelsea have already stolen a march with some early transfer business while Manchester United look to be on the rise. Liverpool and Manchester City remain light years above the rest, which means leading Arsenal back to where they feel they belong just appears to get harder and harder.

Yes, Arteta may well have masterminded the end of a dreadful week or so at Southampton, but the deep-lying problems at the club can't be airbrushed away with one victory and if anything, the unpredictable rollercoaster of his first six months in charge will only prepare him for the stormy waters that undoubtedly lie ahead.

