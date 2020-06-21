Mikel Arteta rejects Neal Maupay’s ‘humility’ jibe aimed at Matteo Guendouzi

Mikel Arteta said his side do not lack “humility” after Brighton match-winner Neal Maupay claimed Arsenal “got what they deserved” in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat.

Arsenal threw away a one-goal lead to lose their second match in a week, with Maupay scoring the 90th-minute winner after Lewis Dunk cancelled out Nicolas Pepe’s opener.

Maupay infuriated Arsenal’s players when his challenge on Bernd Leno led to the goalkeeper being stretechered off, and though the Frenchman revealed he apologised to Arteta at half-time, it was his comments about humility – aimed at Matteo Guendouzi after a coming together late on – which stole the headlines.

Bernd Leno of Arsenal points towards Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion as he is stretched off injured during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton, Image credit: Getty Images

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal confronts Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton, England. Football Stadiums arou Image credit: Getty Images

“At half time I went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise. I never meant to injure the keeper,” Maupay told BT Sport.

"I jumped for the ball. I apologise to the team and to him as well. I have been through a bad injury, it is hard.

“Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Maupay added: “One of them was talking the whole game and saying really bad things.

When I scored I just had to say 'listen, that is what happens when you say bad things on the pitch'.

In response, Arteta – after confirming Leno will be assessed further on Sunday – said his players reacted angrily with Maupay due to the frustration of losing.

Arteta said: "It's the frustration because we threw the game away, and that's a reaction that can happen. I always believe that a player has no intention to get someone else injured. He can say whatever he wants, I know my players and I know one thing they don't lack is humility."

Arteta: All our fault

The defeat leaves Arsenal 10th in the Premier League table, and Arteta admitted they only have themselves to blame.

"I think we did a lot of things to win the game comfortably, but we haven't competed like you have to in the Premier League, to give the first goal like we did away and lose a few duels afterwards, it's all our fault," Arteta said after the game.

"I'm not concerned about our character, but how we compete in a Premier League match. It's 100 minutes in this case, every ball, every action. The moment you lose concentration the opponent is going to punish you, it's not the first time it's happened, and if you want to win matches consistently at this level that's a must - it's non-negotiable.

"I think we competed for a large part of the game, but in crucial moments when you don't, you pay the price. It's my fault as I'm the one who has to make sure they do."

