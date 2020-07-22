Mikel Arteta should not be immune from Arsenal criticism

Arsenal are closing in on their worst Premier League season since 1995 and nobody, including their new manager Mikel Arteta, should escape the blame for this shambles.

It has been a staggering campaign in every conceivable way. A promising start last summer soon turned into a historically bad autumn and winter. Unai Emery was fired after overseeing the club's worst run since matches were televised in black and white, if at all, but that was a few weeks too late. Bafflingly, Arsenal's hierarchy put the former Paris Saint-Germain boss out of his misery in late November, less than a week after an international break had concluded, leaving the north Londoners desperately scrambling around for a new manager just before the busy Christmas period.

Premier League Mikel Arteta: I like how Arsenal talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are going 3 HOURS AGO

The end result was that Mikel Arteta, having completed an apprenticeship at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, had virtually no time to prepare his team for the most hectic part of the season. Arsenal muddled through - a draw against Bournemouth and a heartbreaking and undeserved defeat against Chelsea was followed up by a win over Manchester United. A good run in February and March, winning five out of six matches, augured signs of revival, but then football stopped...

Since the restart, signs of the Arsenal which cost Emery his job have returned. While Arteta has, generally been better than his predecessor, he has plenty of work to do. The three losses which will ensure Arsenal will finish in mid-table have all occurred since the return to action in June. Against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham, they took the lead, only to slip to 2-1 losses in calamitous fashion in the dying moments. In both games they conceded goals from set pieces, an issue that has plagued them for years. Against Aston Villa on Tuesday, they barely even mustered a shot and lost courtesy of a goal from a corner. In all, 46% of the goals they have conceded have come from set pieces.

In his criticism of his team, Arteta has been unequivocal.

Against Brighton, he said: "It is unacceptable the way we lost the game. We had to put it to bed earlier."

After losing at Villa Park, he said: "It has to hurt and we have to suffer, it's not good enough for this club.".

Play Icon WATCH Mikel Arteta: Arsenal performance 'not good enough for this club' 00:00:31

But Arteta must take some portion of the blame. After going ahead, they have often adopted a far too conservative approach, ceding possession and territory and inviting pressure. When you have defenders like David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi, that is highly unlikely to be an approach which yields results. But it is also a complete waste of Arsenal's attacking talents. Their strong suit is, as it has been for 20 years, their forward line. Yet, all too often, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are used merely to run at defenders.

And when they have had possession in these matches, they have done precious little with it. Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka are fine passers of the ball, but occupy far deeper positions. Mesut Ozil, a key cog in Arteta's line-up prior to the suspension of football, is yet to play a minute since the restart. Despite being frozen out of the current picture and for much of the dying days of the Emery era, the former Germany playmaker remains the player to have created the most Premier League chances for Arsenal this season.

For Arsenal to have dropped points so consistently from wining positions is hardly a new phenomenon under Arteta. It predated the shutdown of football and they also threw away points against Sheffield United and Chelsea at home and Crystal Palace away. The nine points lost against Brighton, Spurs and Villa alone would be enough to put them level with the Champions League spots ahead of the final day of the season.

There are, of course, factors beyond Arteta's control. That Covid-19 interrupted his team's good run and put Arsenal in a precarious financial position in the space of three months, can hardly have been helped and has also affected clubs with better teams than Arsenal. Furthermore, for all of Nicolas Pepe's promise, the decision to spend £72 million on him, and only £8 million on a new centre-back last term was daft. That that centre-back was an ageing and ever error-prone David Luiz, was inexplicable. Given the terminal lack of creativity afflicting Arsenal in the final days of this season and the army of serviceable but average centre-backs they possess, you would not bet against them spending their transfer budget on an attacker once more.

Arteta has done brilliantly in managing the perilous Xhaka saga. After being vilified by fans then stripped of the captaincy and ostracised by Emery, the Swiss has become a key midfielder once more and has been the Gunners' standout performer since the restart. And in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, they have two exciting teenagers now tied down for the long term. In recent wins against Liverpool and Manchester City, they showed the sort of guile which they have lacked since their Champions League final run in 2005-06, when a pieced-together defence defended doggedly against the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus and put together the longest-ever run in the competition without conceding, 10 matches.

Victory in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on August 1st can put a veneer on a disgraceful season. But a trophy should not mask the issues that have plagued them since last August, which have not abated and will continue to hold them back. Arsenal have dropped six points against Brighton, five against Sheffield United, four against Crystal Palace. The list goes on and the only two teams they have taken maximum points against are Newcastle and West Ham. The longer this trend continues, the longer Arsenal will go without a return to the Champions League.

Much like in the late George Graham days, Arsenal have become a cup team. They have reached finals in each of the last four seasons, beating good teams on the way, but their defensive deficiencies and numerous off-days have stopped them from performing in the league. Cup runs provide memories and days out other clubs would relish, but for Arsenal, they are unsustainable without the cashflow Champions League football provides.

Premier League Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal board after 'Kroenke out' plane stunt 13 HOURS AGO