Moise Kean's dad: Juventus owe me two tractors

The Italy international was tipped to have a bright future when he broke into the Juve first team with initial success last term but has failed to replicate that form since moving to the Premier League in the summer.

However, his father, Jean still remembers an incident that brought him to the Italian champions in the first place.

"The story of the tractors? I believe in God and I believe in promises," he confirmed to Centro Suono Sport.

"But if their word was a lie I can't trust them anymore. They promised me two tractors and they still haven't been given to me."

Kean Senior also reserved criticism for Mino Raiola, his son's agent, claiming to have never met him.

"He demanded my son's power of attorney when he was 14 and together with my ex-wife he wanted to take him to England.

"At Everton, where he is playing now, he is not settling in well. I think he was supposed to wait a few more years before he had an experience abroad.

"If there is a possibility for him to come back to Italy, I hope he can do that, so as not to ruin him."