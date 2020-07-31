Football
Premier League

Peter Moore to step down as Liverpool CEO next month

Peter Moore (right)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

Liverpool's chief executive officer Peter Moore will step down at the end of next month after three years in the role, the Premier League champions said on Friday.

Liverpool owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president Mike Gordon said in a joint statement that Moore had helped the club move forward since coming onboard in 2017.

"He has strengthened the club's business operations through his leadership and we are grateful to him for his passion, dedication and support, " they said.

Managing director Billy Hogan would replace Moore from Sept. 1, the club said.

"To think we have won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams," Moore said.

"It's been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition – and the memories I will cherish forever."

Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
What's On