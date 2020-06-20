Neal Maupay seals crucial late win for Brighton as Arsenal collapse again

: Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion scores his team's second goal past Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton, Eng

Premier League, Amex Stadium – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 (Dunk 75’, Maupay 90+5) Arsenal 1 (Pepe 68’)

A late salvo from Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay gave Brighton & Hove Albion what could turn out to be a crucial win in their quest for Premier League survival, as Mikel Arteta's side suffered another damaging blow to their European hopes.

Dunk had brought Brighton level, cancelling out Nicolas Pepe's stunning opener.

The Brighton defender bundled Solly March's cross over the line in the 75th-minute, after Pepe broke the deadlock with a splendid curling effort only seven minutes earlier.

But five minutes into injury-time a fine move from Brighton saw substitute Aaron Connolly set Maupay away and he finished well for a dramatic late winner.

Arsenal had created the better chances in the game, with the impressive Bukayo Saka hitting the crossbar in a first-half overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to Bernd Leno.​

The Arsenal goalkeeper landed awkwardly on his leg when he challenged Maupay on the edge of his area. There was a lengthy stoppage as he was treated on the pitch for what looks like a serious knee injury and as he was being stretchered off, he gestured angrily at Maupay, who pleaded his innocence.

Maupay was challenged by irate Arsenal players in ugly scenes at the final-whistle, ​on what is another damaging day for Arteta's men.

The result leaves Arsenal in ninth, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand. Brighton remain 15th, but crucially move five points clear of the drop zone.

TALKING POINT

How much will Arsenal miss will Leno?

The Arsenal shot-stopper had been in good form since the resumption of the Premier League, making a string of saves against Man City - a night where the Gunners also lost Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari to injury - and he had also looked sharp at Brighton. Having not started in the Premier League for over four years, and with Arsenal desperate to claim a European place, Martinez has been thrown straight into the deep end for the last eight league games. The Argentine impressed in the Championship with Reading last season, but Arsenal need experience as Arteta prepares for the most crucial spell in his young managerial career.

Arsenal's German goalkeeper Bernd Leno is treated by medical staff during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on June 20, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Yves Bissouma (Brighton): A tireless worker in midfield, Bissouma helped to contain Arsenal with a tenacious display.

Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Hove Albion is challenged by Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton, England. Football Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Leno 6, Bellerin 6, Mustafi 5, Holding 5, Kolasinac 5, Pepe 7, Ceballos 7, Guendouzi 5, Saka 7, Aubameyang 6, Lacazette 6.. subs: Martinez 6, Tierney N/A, Willock N/A, Nelson N/A, Nketiah N/A.

Brighton: Ryan 7, Schelotto 7, Webster 8, Dunk 8, Burn 8, Bissouma 9, Propper 7, Mooy 6, Gross 6, Maupay 8, Trossard 7.. subs: Montoya 5, Stephens N/A, Mac Allister N/A, March 7, Connolly 7.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - Crossbar! Saka, who is playing in an advanced role today, finds a pocket of space between the lines. He opens his body up and curls a shot towards goal. Ryan is rooted to the spot as the ball crashes agonisingly off the crossbar.

35' - Leno injury! There is a lot of concern over Leno who is in a great deal of pain. He went after the ball and collided with Maupay, falling in an awkward position. He's not going to be able to continue.

68' - GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Arsenal (Pepe): A spectacular strike from Pepe to break the deadlock! Receiving the ball on the right side of the penalty area, he checks inside, opens his body and curls a left-footed shot past the helpless Ryan into the top corner. A fine goal!

75' - GOAL! Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (Dunk): The hosts are level! Brighton work a short corner, March pulls the ball across the face of goal and Dunk bundles it over the line!

90'+5 GOAL! Brighton 2-1 Arsenal (Maupay): The villain, in Arsenal's eyes, has won the game for Brighton! He runs onto Connolly's clever flick and lifts it over Martinez. What an important goal that could be for Brighton's survival hopes!

KEY STATS

Brighton picked up their 100th victory in all competitions at the Amex Stadium since moving to the ground in 2011 (P217 W100 D63 L54).

Timed at 94 minutes and 26 seconds, Neal Maupay's winner was the latest goal Brighton have ever scored in a Premier League match.

Excluding penalties, only Aston Villa (15) have conceded more goals from set piece situations than Arsenal (13).

Bukayo Saka has provided 11 assists in all competitions this season; only three Premier League players have recorded more (Kevin De Bruyne 18, Trent Alexander-Arnold 14, Riyad Mahrez 12).

Nicolas Pépé has scored seven goals in all competitions for Arsenal, with his goal against Brighton his first outside of London.

