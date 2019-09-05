After four games, United are eighth with five points having not won since the opening weekend, and that already leaves them seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Matic meanwhile has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, playing just 22 minutes of league football this season after coming off the bench against Southampton.

And the Serbian – who is set to play against Portugal in the European Qualifiers on Saturday – has claimed the blame would be Solskjaer’s if he picks a team unable to compete for the title.

"The coach must opt for the team that will fight for the title and if he does not win, he bears the responsibility,” Matic told reporters.

" I have been in football for a long time, I have played almost all the games for all the clubs in the last 10 years. In order for me to play, one had to sit on the bench and accept that fact, and so do I now. "

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nemanja MaticGetty Images

"In the first two or three games he picked the team without me. I work as hard as I can. We respect the decision, it's up to me to show him that he was wrong and to bring me back to where I belong.

"There is no problem. I told him I disagreed with him but that he had to decide the team."

United host Leicester in the Premier League after the international break finishes.