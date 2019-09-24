New Balance take Liverpool to court amid reports of record Nike agreement

The club’s £45m-a-year deal with New Balance runs out next summer, with Nike said to be nearing an agreement with the European champions for the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool are confident they can demand a contract closer to that of La Liga duo Barcelona and Real Madrid, who earn £98m and £107m-a-year respectively, the Independent reports.

Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, LiverpoolImago

Any deal with Nike could therefore likely see Liverpool trump Manchester United’s £75m-a-year contract with Adidas, while Manchester City’s Puma deal is worth around £65m-a-year.

However, New Balance have filed a dispute to the High Court, with the manufacturer claiming – as per The Athletic – to have matched Nike’s offer and therefore triggered their right to retain the contract.

“We can confirm that our kit supplier, New Balance, has commenced a legal dispute against the Club. We will not be making any further comment during these legal proceedings,” a Liverpool spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, New Balance told The Athletic: “In line with our current contract, we have matched the offer made by Nike. As part of the renewal process, LFC has called into question elements of the agreement and as such we are asking the courts for clarity.”