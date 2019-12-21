New managers treated to bore draw at Goodison Park

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watched on as Everton and Arsenal played out a dire goalless draw that demonstrated just why the clubs are seeking a new approach.

Ancelotti was announced as the latest Toffees boss just prior to the game at Goodison Park and followed hot on the heels of Arsenal's unveiling of Arteta on Friday evening.

Both men took the spotlight in the stands as the two sides struggled to make much impact in the final third in a disappointing opening 45 minutes.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves during the Premier League match against Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United KingdomGetty Images

The result means the Blues are just four points clear of the drop zone ahead of the rest of the weekend's action, although they have been unbeaten in normal time in Duncan Ferguson's four-match stint in caretaker charge. Arsenal are currently ninth, six points off the top four having played a game more than their rivals.

It's all about the new boys next, with Ancelotti's maiden game at the Everton helm at home to Burnley on Boxing Day, while Arteta will take the Gunners hot-seat for the first time at Bournemouth.

TALKING POINT

Over to you, Mikel and Carlo. The new managers knew they had plenty to work on, but got a close up look at some of the issues here. The January transfer window is just around the corner and you'd expect both clubs to be relatively busy given what was on show at Goodison.

Ancelotti will feel he has the fixtures to get off to a positive start at home to Burnley and away to Newcastle. From there, his influence will need to have made a significant impact as the Toffees start the new year at champions Man City before visiting neighbours and league leaders, Liverpool in the FA Cup.

As for Arteta, he'll be well aware Arsenal have managed just one win in 13 matches in all competitions and will hope his presence and fresh ideas will spark a much-needed improvement. It's a tricky start for the former Man City assistant though, as the trip to Bournemouth is followed by home matches against Chelsea and Manchester United.



MAN OF THE MATCH

Calum Chambers (Arsenal). Solid throughout as the Gunners clamed a first clean sheet in 15 matches in all competitions.

PLAYER RATINGS



EVERTON: Pickford 7, Sidibe 7, Holgate 7, Mina 7, Digne 7, Delph 6, Davies 6, Iwobi 5, Sigurdsson 6, Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 7. Subs: Tosun 6, Keane 6, Kean 6.



ARSENAL: Leno 6, Maitland-Niles 7, Chambers 8, Luiz 6, Saka 7, Torreira 7, Xhaka 6, Nelson 7, Smith-Rowe 6, Martinelli 7, Aubameyang 6. Subs: Willock 6, Lacazette 6.

KEY MOMENTS



17' - EVERTON CHANCE! Bukayo Saka makes an important block after Richarlison had been left free at the far post to take down a flick-on and attempt a low drive at goal.

44' - ARSENAL CHANCE! Martinelli races on to a through pass on the left side. He takes it into the box but flashes his shot wide of the near post. He should have done better with what was Arsenal's first shot of the match.

51' - ARSENAL CHANCE! Pickford produces a superb reaction stop to deny Aubameyang from close range, after the Arsenal forward looked set to convert from a left-wing delivery.

69' - EVERTON CHANCE! Calvert-Lewin sees his goal-bound shot brilliantly blocked after good work by Richarlison on the left of the area.

KEY STATS

Gabriel Martinelli's effort in the 44th minute was Arsenal's first shot in the match, their longest wait for a first attempt in a Premier League game since May 2015 against Man Utd (51st minute).

Cenk Tosun is the third substitute to be substituted in a Premier League match this season - with all three instances being Everton players (also Moise Kean v Man Utd & Alex Iwobi v Man City).