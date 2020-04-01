Eurosport
Game of Opinions podcast: How to solve the Premier League season
Game of Opinions, a new football podcast from Eurosport, has landed.
Our latest episode tackles one of football’s biggest questions: what on earth happens next?
Everyone has an opinion. Harry Kane wants a June cut-off for the Premier League while Gary Neville has unveiled his five-point plan to save the season. Oh, and there’s also a mad report suggesting teams could be put in isolation camps, similar to a World Cup, and play out matches behind-closed-doors in a "TV mega event".
But would any of these proposals work? Why is there such a desire to get into next season before finishing this one? Is a bumper summer of football, a brilliant suggestion on paper, really feasible?
Eurosport's Ben Snowball and Tom Adams were joined by Carrie Dunn and Daniel Harris to dismantle the above views on Game of Opinions, a new football podcast to help you get through 2020.
Football’s response to the coronavirus was also discussed, including Tottenham’s decision to impose a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff. It’s fair to say it didn’t go down well with one guest in particular…
