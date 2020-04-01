Game of Opinions podcast: How to solve the Premier League season

Our latest episode tackles one of football’s biggest questions: what on earth happens next?

Everyone has an opinion. Harry Kane wants a June cut-off for the Premier League while Gary Neville has unveiled his five-point plan to save the season. Oh, and there’s also a mad report suggesting teams could be put in isolation camps, similar to a World Cup, and play out matches behind-closed-doors in a "TV mega event".

But would any of these proposals work? Why is there such a desire to get into next season before finishing this one? Is a bumper summer of football, a brilliant suggestion on paper, really feasible?

Video - Could isolation camps help finish Premier League season? 05:41

Eurosport's Ben Snowball and Tom Adams were joined by Carrie Dunn and Daniel Harris to dismantle the above views on Game of Opinions, a new football podcast to help you get through 2020.

Football’s response to the coronavirus was also discussed, including Tottenham’s decision to impose a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff. It’s fair to say it didn’t go down well with one guest in particular…

Video - Tottenham’s decision to cut staff pay ‘completely unacceptable’ 02:09

