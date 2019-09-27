Longstaff has not played since August after he suffered an ankle injury in training but the 21-year-old, who was linked with Manchester United in the close season, is now back in contention when they take on third-placed Leicester.

"Longstaff's trained all week, he'll be okay," Bruce told reporters. "Shelvey's got a problem with a hamstring, he's out.

Midfielder Matt Ritchie, who was injured in a tackle from Leicester's Hamza Choudhury in a League Cup defeat last month, and is still sidelined.

However, full back DeAndre Yedlin has recovered after groin surgery in May and could make his first appearance of the season.

"Matt Ritchie's making progress but not available for Sunday," Bruce added.

"Yedlin has trained for the last two weeks, he's been out for something like five months. He's had a couple of setbacks but he's trained. He gives us another option, he's available from this weekend."

Newcastle are 17th in the standings with one win from six games.