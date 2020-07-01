Newcastle thrash troubled Bournemouth to deepen Cherries' relegation fears

Premier League, Vitality Stadium – Bournemouth 1 (Gosling 90') Newcastle 4 (Gayle 5', S Longstaff 30', Almiron 57', Lazaro 77')

Newcastle produced an emphatic 4-1 win to humiliate Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, deepening the Cherries' relegation fears.

Dwight Gayle's 100th senior goal arrived just five minutes in as Steve Bruce's six changes to the side that crashed out of the FA Cup to Manchester City on Sunday paid off.

A heavy touch by Jefferson Lerma was pounced on by Sean Longstaff deep in Bournemouth's half before Allan Saint-Maximin slipped Gayle through to tidily slot away into the bottom corner.

Steve Bruce's side extended their lead 25 minutes later when Saint-Maximin breezed past Adam Smith before squaring for Longstaff to smash in the visitors' second.

Bournemouth started the second half brightly, but Josh King - on the Norway international's return from injury - was unfortunate his header chalked off for offside in the 46th minute.

Newcastle continued their pursuit of another goal on the counter-attack and they found it through first-half substitute Miguel Almiron, who beautifully curled the ball into the top corner following a fine counter-attack sparked by Saint-Maximin, who impressed all evening.

Newcastle added insult to injury late on as another substitute, Valentino Lazaro, lifted the ball over Aaron Ramsdale in a one-on-one to make it four after being slipped through by Jonjo Shelvey.

And the visitors could have made it even worse for Bournemouth moments later when Lazaro's strike rattled off the crossbar before Isaac Hayden somehow scuffed a point-blank effort.

Dan Gosling grabbed a stoppage-time consolation goal, but that was all Bournemouth could muster.

The result means Newcastle move up into 12th on 42 points. But for Bournemouth, their fans have every reason to be concerned. Eddie Howe's side drop down to 19th on 27 points with six games left in their fight for Premier League survival.

TALKING POINT - Bournemouth look destined for relegation

Bournemouth have a tough run-in and they would have earmarked this game during lockdown as one to grab all three points from.

But they were devoid of everything on Wednesday evening, from defensive organisation right through to creating clear-cut goalscoring opportunities. Their goal difference has now taken a significant hit, too, which could prove crucial in these late stages.

Bournemouth now have hard games against Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester, Southampton and Everton. Their survival chances are not looking good at all.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle impressed going forward, particularly on the counter-attack and Saint-Maximin was outstanding.

He created three of Newcastle's goals and was a constant thorn in Bournemouth's defence. Steve Bruce said Saint-Maximin was suffering with fatigue going into the match, but he showed little sign of it on the south coast.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bournemouth: Ramsdale (6), Kelly (4), S. Cook (4), Ake (4), Smith (4), Brooks (4), Billing (4), Lerma (4), Solanke (5), Danjuma (5), King (5)

Subs: L. Cook (5), Gosling (6), Mepham (N/A), Stanislas (5), Wilson (6)

Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Krafth (6), Fernandez (6), Lascelles (6), Manquillo (7), Bentaleb (6), Shelvey (7), Longstaff (7), Saint-Maximin (9), Gayle (7), Joelinton (6)

Subs: Almiron (8), Carroll (6), Hayden (6), Lazaro (8), Yedlin (6)

KEY MOMENTS

5' GOAL! Dwight Gayle puts Newcastle one up! It's a fine finish from Gayle who atones for his sitter against Manchester City in the FA Cup at the weekend. It's terrible from Lerma who loses the ball to Longstaff in a dangerous position before Gayle is sent through by Saint-Maximin before he cooly slots the ball into the bottom corner! That's his 100th senior goal.

29' GOAL! Longstaff fires Newcastle to a two-goal lead and its all too easy for the Magpies! Saint-Maximin does brilliantly on the left flank to simply jink past Smith towards the byline before squaring across the goalmouth for Longstaff to hit home. So far so good for Newcastle!

46' NO GOAL! Desperately unlucky for Bournemouth. Solanke's deflected shot loops off Lascelles and ricochets off the post before King nods in, but Bournemouth's number seven was standing in an offside position!

57' WHAT A GOAL FROM ALMIRON! He scores Newcastle's third in some style! On the counter-attack, Saint-Maximin picks out the Paraguayan on the edge of the box. He takes the ball into the area before beautifully curling the ball into the top corner past the helpless Ramsdale. That's Almiron's third Premier League goal this season... and what a fine goal it was!

76 GOAL! - LAZARO MAKES IT FOUR! Shelvey plays him in on the counter-attack and he produces a lovely floated finish over Ramsdale into the top corner. This is getting embarrassing for Bournemouth.

78' WHAT A MISS! Lazaro so nearly makes it five with a fantastic thumping strike from 25-yards out which clatters off the bar! But it then lands at the feet of Hayden who somehow manages to hit his shot wide! That was an absolute sitter!

90+3' GOAL! Bournemouth score a consolation. Stanislas' free-kick is nodded across the goalmouth before Gosling stabs in from point-blank range.

KEY STATS

