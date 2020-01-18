Newcastle stun Chelsea with last-minute winner

Newcastle moved seven points clear of the relegation zone – and only five points off fifth place - with an unlikely and dramatic victory over Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Isaac Hayden’s 94th-minute header, only Newcastle’s second shot on target, stole the points in a match that was dominated throughout by the away side.

For all Chelsea’s possession, however, they were restricted to few clear chances by their own shortcomings and the excellence of Newcastle’s three central defenders.

Martin Dubravka saved well from N’Golo Kante in the first half, while Matt Ritchie cleared off the line from Tammy Abraham in the second.

It looked like Joelinton’s towering header, which clattered off the bar with Kepa beaten, would be the closest to a goal. But then Allan Saint-Maximin crossed, Hayden headed through Kepa and St James’ Park erupted.

TALKING POINT – Why can’t Chelsea break down deep-lying defences?

It’s been the same story for Chelsea all season – when teams sit deep, they struggle to create chances. That has generally been a problem at Stamford Bridge rather than in away games, but they were effectively the home side at St James’ Park. They had 70 per cent of the possession and played 650 passes – but they could only manage four shots on target. With the transfer ban lifted, Frank Lampard may be tempted to invest in a creative attacker.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jamaal Lascelles – The Newcastle captain, playing his first league game in over two months, was quietly immense. He read the game beautifully, organised everyone around him and oversaw a fine defensive performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle United: Dubravka 7, Krafth 6, Fernandez 7, Lascelles 8, Clark 8, Willems 6, Almiron 6, Hayden 7, Shelvey 6, Saint-Maximin 6, Joelinton 5... Subs: M Longstaff 6, Ritchie 7, S Longstaff 6.

Chelsea: Kepa 6, James 8, Rudiger 6, Christensen 6, Azpilicueta 6, Kante 7, Jorginho 6, Mount 7, Hudson-Odoi 6, Abraham 7, Willian 6... Subs: Emerson 6, Barkley 6, Batshuayi 5.

KEY MOMENTS

21’ JOELINTON HITS THE BAR! That was a fine effort, a towering header from Fernandez's excellent cross that clattered off the bar. Kepa may have got a touch on it as well.

34’ Chance for Chelsea! James slides a fine pass behind the defence to find the onrushing Kante, whose shot from a tight angle is well blocked by Dubravka.

72’ Chance for Chelsea! Sean Longstaff, attempting to intercept Jorginho's pass, accidentally diverts the ball into the Newcastle area. Abraham reacts quickest to pick up the loose ball and dance around Dubravka, only to slice the ball wide from a tight angle.

79’ Ritchie clears off the line! Jorginho's pass was headed down by Azpilicueta towards Abraham, who improvised to kung-fu kick the bouncing ball towards goal from eight yards. It was partially blocked by the outrushing keeper Dubravka, but would have spun into the net were it for not for Ritchie's clearance.

90+4’ GOAL!!!! Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea (Hayden) Newcastle have won the match in the last minute of injury time! Isaac Hayden headed in from close range to send St James' Park into ecstasy. A corner was half cleared to Saint-Maximin on the left. He drove a deep, angled cross that cleared all the Chelsea defenders but not Hayden, who headed it through Kepa from close range.

KEY STATS