Harry Kane hits landmark as Spurs beat Newcastle

Premier League: St James' Park - Newcastle 1 (Ritchie 56) Tottenham 3 (Son 42, Kane 60, 90)

Harry Kane's 200th and 201st goals of his club career secured a 3-1 victory for Tottenham at the expense of Newcastle United.

Son Heung-min put Tottenham in front with an opportunist 20-yard low strike with 27 minutes on the clock, although Dwight Gayle was the width of the post away from bringing the score level on the stroke of half-time.

Heung-Min Son put Tottenham in front Image credit: Getty Images

Matt Ritchie did find the net 11 minutes after the break with an unstoppable drive from the edge of the box, but the parity only lasted until the hour mark.

Although Newcastle were the dominant side for most of the match, Spurs' quality in front of goal proved crucial, as shown when Kane, after being found by Steven Bergwijn's fine cross to the back post, gave Martin Dubravka no chance.

Kane put Erik Lamela through on goal in the final minute and after the Argentine's shot was saved the England captain showed his desire to claim the rebound with a diving header.

Tottenham move into seventh place above Sheffield United, who play at Leicester on Wednesday night.

Talking point - Kane the key to Jose survival

As much as Mauricio Pochettino deserved credit for turning Tottenham into a side demanding respect, Harry Kane was just as pivotal to the successful (albeit yes, without silverware) last few years.

Jose Mourinho has a long way to go to get approval from Spurs supporters but if Kane and Son Heung-Min remain at the club and fit they will certainly be in contention for Champions League football over the next few years.

Spurs showed little in the way of slick passing or creativity and are a world away from some of their exhilarating football of recent seasons, but Kane and his still underrated strike partner ensured they got the three points.

Kane's 200 goals in 350 games, with 16 admittedly coming at a lower level, is a rate that puts him above all goal scorers of his era, barring Lionel Messi - quite astonishing.

Spurs have been truly lucky to have him, only Jimmy Greaves outshines him in terms of strikers in their history, and whether he and the club can resist a move to Manchester United, if a bid comes this summer, will have a big bearing on the fortunes of Tottenham and Mourinho.

Man of the match - Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin impressed for Newcastle against Tottenham Image credit: Getty Images

He seems to be getting better each game and if he can be a little more accurate with his shooting Newcastle may have one of the Premier League's best players on their hands.

He was a constant menace for Tottenham, dribbling past defenders with ease and setting up team-mates in good areas. With more support he will only thrive more.

With David Ginola, Laurent Robert and Hatem Ben Arfa, Newcastle have been blessed with French flair over the last 25 years and Saint-Maximin will delight the Toon Army just as much. You just hope he is not sold before they can get back inside St James' Park to see him.

Player ratings:

Newcastle: Dubravka 6, Krafth 6, Schaer 5, Fernandez 5, Yedlin 5, Shelvey 7, Bentalab 6, Almiron 7, Ritchie 8, Saint-Maximin 8*, Gayle 6.

Subs: Lazaro 6, Joelinton 6, Longstaff 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Aurier 7, Sanchez 7, Alderweireld 6, Davies 6, Sissoko 6, Winks 6, Lo Celso 6, Moura 6, Kane 8, Son 7.

Subs: Bergwijn 7, Lamela 6, Vertonghen 6.

Match highlights:

28' GOAL! Fine strike from Son. He has had a quiet strike by his own standards but Spurs came out more purposeful and the ball found its way to Son on the left hand side of the box and he cut inside Yedlin before firing just inside the near post.

42' So close! Superb cross from Shelvey on the right and Gayle gets in front of Alderweireld and glances his header wide of Lloris but against the post.

56' GOAL! Ritchie has always looked the most likely source of a goal and here he gets Newcastle on level terms with a blistering strike from the edge of the box.

60' GOAL! That didn't last long. A fine cross to the far post from Bergwijn picks out Harry Kane and he heads home to bring up his 200th club goal.

90' GOAL! Kane again. He set Lamela through on goal and his effort was well stopped by Dubravka but the England captain showed great desire to follow up with a diving header.

Key Stats:

