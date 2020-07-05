Newcastle and West Ham share points in entertaining draw

Miguel Almirón of Newcastle United FC (24) celebrates with teammates after he scores Newcastle's first goal to equalise during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park

Premier League, St James' Park - Newcastle United 2 (Almiron 17', Shelvey 67') West Ham 2 (Antonio 4' Soucek 65')

Newcastle United and West Ham United took a point each after an entertaining 2-2 draw at St James Park.

Michail Antonio gave the visitors the lead after just four minutes, shooting into the roof of the net after good work from Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen on the right. Newcastle then pulled level with a beautifully worked goal of their own. Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth combined to feed Miguel Almiron, who jabbed Krafth’s low cross past Lukasz Fabianski from close range.

West Ham regained the lead midway through the second half when Tomas Soucek volleyed home after a Declan Rice header hit the bar. That lead was cancelled out within two minutes, as Jonjo Shelvey drilled in a low drive to bring Newcastle level again.

Neither side improved their position in the Premier League table. Newcastle remain in 12th place while West Ham in 16th are still not free from danger.

TALKING POINT

Can West Ham United still go down? After the catharsis of their victory over Chelsea at the London Stadium on Wednesday, David Moyes’ team missed the chance to pull further away from danger this afternoon. Twice they held the lead and twice they lost it, with the second occasion just 87 seconds after they had gone back in front. West Ham still have to play their relegation rivals Norwich City, Watford and Aston Villa in their last five games, and could be worrying about their Premier League survival for some days yet.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

In the context of the financially warped transfer market of club football, the £20 million that Newcastle paid to Nice for Saint-Maximin represents excellent value. He was a constant threat today and the spark for all of Newcastle’s best work, particularly in the first half. If the club are to remain upwardly mobile, they will need to hold on to such an obvious talent.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle United (4-2-3-1): Dubravka 6; Krafth 7, Lascelles 7, Fernandez 6, Manquillo 5; Shelvey 7, Hayden 6; Saint-Maxim 8, Almiron 7, Joelinton 5; Gayle 6

SUBS: Carroll 6, Lazaro 6, Ritchie 6, Bentaleb 6

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Fabianksi 6; Fredericks 7, Diop 6, Ogbonna 6, Cresswell 6; Rice 6, Soucek 7; Lanzini 6, Fornals 6, Bowen 7; Antonio 7

SUBS: Noble 6, Yarmolenko 7

KEY MOMENTS

4’ GOAL! Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 1 (Antonio 4) A lovely goal from West Ham, who cut Newcastle right open. Antonio lays it off to Fornals, who slides a lovely ball through to release Bowen on the right. He squares it across the six-yard box to Antonio, who takes a touch before driving the ball into the roof of the net.

17’ GOAL! Newcastle United 1 (Almiron 17) West Ham United 1 Newcastle craft a lovely goal of their own to pull level! After working the ball to the right to Saint-Maximin, he feeds Krafth down the right. His low cross into the six-yard box picks out Almiron, who guides a smart finish past Fabianksi for the equaliser.

33’ GOOD SAVE! Bowen throws his leg at a drilled shot from Cresswell on the left corner of the area. He's only eight yards out and almost diverts it past Dubravka, who pulls off an excellent reflex save with his feet.

65’ GOAL! Newcastle United 1 West Ham United 2 (Soucek 65) West Ham loft in a corner from the right. Rice wins it at the back post, and clumps his header off the bar; the loose ball falls to Soucek, who volleys it straight into the bottom corner to put West Ham in front.

67’ GOAL! Newcastle United 2 (Shelvey 67) West Ham United 2 We're level again! Shelvey picks the ball up just outside the area and pokes it to Gayle, who touches it back to him. Shelvey takes it in his stride and then drills a low left-footed shot past Fabianksi and into the far corner.

84’ GOOD SAVE! Yarmolenko places a give and go with Soucek on the edge of the box and then wallops a shot at goal, which Dubravka punches away from danger.

KEY STATS

Newcastle’s current run of three wins and three draws from their last six games is their best Premier League run since the final six matches of the 2015-16 season.

Michail Antonio has scored all 30 of his Premier League goals from inside the penalty area.

