It was a dull first half, with both sides looking sloppy in possession of the ball, and neither seeming to have really hit their stride.

There were a couple of half chances for Almiron, who made some good runs for the home side, but lacked composure when it came to finishing and those were squandered.

The game changer came for Newcastle in the 37th minute when captain Jamaal Lascelles headed in the ball from a wonderful cross by Federico Fernandez to give the Magpies a 1-0 advantage.

Having gotten on the scoresheet, Newcastle’s confidence appeared to grow, as the first half came to a close.

If Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo had words for his team during the break, they did not seem to heed it as they emerged in a casual fashion for the second half.

Despite a lack of urgency by the visitors, Castro Otto scored in the 70th minute, and with the balance restored, both teams appeared to lift their game.

After a flurry of yellow cards, Sean Longstaff was handed a red in the 82nd minute for a high tackle on Neves, gifting Wolves the perfect opportunity to seal the deal in typically last-minute fashion.

However, it wasn't to be for the visitors who were frustrated by Newcastle's defence and the decision of a VAR review not to award them a penalty as Matt Doherty's shirt was pulled in the box.

With a point each, Newcastle remain in 17th place while Wolves are lifted - for a couple of hours at least - to 11th. They next face Aston Villa in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, while Newcastle will be rested until their next Premier League match against West Ham on Saturday.

TALKING POINT - Has last season’s success stunted Wolves’ season?

It’s been a slow start to the season for Wolves, compared to last season which saw the newly-promoted side break into the top-six. But having gone through a pre-season qualification stage for Europa League, and with a lacklustre performance off the back of a mid-week win against Slovan Bratislava, could last season’s success be taking its toll on Wolves?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Traore

Though Adama Traore wasn't able to add to Wolves' scoreline, he looked threatening throughout and showed some good decision making.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle: Dubravka 6, Yedlin 7, Fernandez 7, Lascelles 7, Clark 6, Willems 6, Almiron 6, M Longstaff 6, S Longstaff 5, Saint-Maximin 7, Joelinton 6. Subs: Shelvey 5, Gayle 5, Atsu 5.

Wolves: Rui Patricio 6, Dendoncker 6, Coady 6, Saiss 7, Doherty 6, Joao Moutinho 6, Neves 6, Castro Otto 7, Traore 7, Jimenez 7, Jota 7. Subs: Neto 5, Vinagre 5.

KEY MOMENTS

37’ GOAL! Lascelles finally puts the home side on the scoresheet after a good period of pressure by the home team. Fernandez delivers the cross and Lascelles heads it in the net.

73’ GOAL! Wolves finally get the breakthrough after Castro Otto strikes from the rebound of Dubravka's pitiful attempt at a save.

82’ RED CARD! It's all gone horribly wrong for Newcastle after Sean Longstaff is sent off for a high tackle on Neves.

