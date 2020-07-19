Nigel Pearson sacked as Watford manager - reports

Nigel Pearson has been removed of his duties as Watford manager, according to reports.

The story comes after Watford's loss to West Ham left the club under serious threat of relegation, just three points above the bottom three with two matches of the season remaining.

Although the club has not confirmed the news, it is being widely reported that Pearson has been informed he will not be in charge for the remaining games of the campaign.

The Hornets' final two matches of the season are against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Pearson criticised himself and his players following the loss to West Ham, saying:

We’ve missed an opportunity. We’ve not done what we talked about doing, or looked at doing, and that’s a difficult situation. We have to go and completely make sure that we bounce back in the last two games now, it’s fairly straightforward.

“The players and the staff are in this together, so I’m not going to be, especially on an individual level, overly critical. The players know themselves we’ve let an opportunity pass us by."

The 56-year-old Pearson was appointed Watford manager in December, becoming the club's third head coach of the season after Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores.

