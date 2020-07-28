Nine Premier League clubs attempted to stop Man City delaying Champions League ban

Nine Premier League clubs, including Newcastle and Burnley, lobbied against Manchester City attempting to suspend their two-year Champions League ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has revealed.

City were given the ban by UEFA in February for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Play Icon

Premier League Sir Alex Ferguson: I'll forgive Jurgen Klopp for 3.30am phone call! 6 HOURS AGO

The decision was overturned last month by CAS, who have released a 93-page document detailing the case.

Noted in the report is that almost half of the teams in the Premier League wrote to CAS and opposed City potentially asking for a “stay of execution” over their ban.

The teams were Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolves.

Play Icon WATCH Kai Havertz makes Chelsea wait as €90m transfer sits in limbo – Euro Papers 00:01:39

“On March 9 2020, nine Premier League clubs filed an application for intervention...for the limited purpose of opposing any possible application by MCFC to request for a stay of execution of the Appealed Decision.”

The report also revealed that City, who were fined 10m euros, obstructed the investigation into their finances.

"The majority of the panel finds that MCFC’s failure to cooperate with the CFCB’s investigation is a severe breach and that MCFC is to be seriously reproached for obstructing the CFCB’s investigations," CAS said referencing UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body.

CAS also said it hoped the fine would be a "sufficiently strong deterrent" and that City’s conduct should be "strongly condemned".

Premier League Watford's refreshingly honest statement after relegation - The Warm-Up 10 HOURS AGO

Play Icon