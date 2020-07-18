Burnley beat nine-man Norwich to equal Premier League points record

Carrow Road, Premier League: Norwich 0 Burnley 2 (Wood 45+5, Godfrey OG 80)

Burnley equalled their Premier League record points tally with a 2-0 win over Norwich, who were reduced to nine men before half-time.

The already-relegated Canaries were the better side during the opening 20 minutes, and went close to taking the lead when Ben Godfrey's header forced a brilliant reaction save from Nick Pope. But it was all downhill from there for the hosts.

Emiliano Buendia reacted to a heavy challenge by Burnley's Ashley Westwood, elbowing his opponent in the back of the neck in retaliation. After a lengthy VAR check, the Argentine received his marching orders.

And 10 minutes later things went from bad to worse for Daniel Farke's side when Josip Drmic was dismissed for a reckless two-footed lunge on Erik Pieters.

Burnley then landed a third suckerpunch on nine-man Norwich in a chaotic first 45 minutes as Chris Wood scored with an overhead kick from Westwood's cross with the final touch of the half.

With 45 minutes remaining, the hosts had a long half ahead of them.

But while Burnley dominated possession - with Wood, Dwight McNeil and Pieters each lining up for shots on goal - a number of heroic blocks kept the scoreline close, with Tim Krul putting in a fantastic shift.

Norwich never threatened an equaliser though, and the visitors, with a goal and three points inbound, barely had to break a sweat in protecting their lead.

And the game was all but over 10 minutes from time when, after all his fantastic defending, Godfrey cushioned a Josh Brownhill cross into his own net.

Burnley coasted to the three points, leapfrogging Arsenal into ninth place, while Norwich's final home game of the season ended in misery, despair and a ninth consecutive defeat.

TALKING POINT

Nine-man Norwich expose Burnley's limits. Bottom of the Premier League, nine men, 45 minutes to go. Norwich were there for the taking but Burnley just couldn't put them to the sword. Long balls, corners and crosses did little damage and failed to take advantage of the numbers as Norwich defended the Burnley 'onslaught' with relative ease. In fact, but for a few decent saves and an own goal, Burnley didn't really threaten their hosts all that much. Perhaps they knew the win was in the bag, and perhaps they were saving their energy. But it felt as though Burnley's style was simply ill-equipped to cut through even nine men. Had they been able to keep it on the ground, this could've been five or six nil.

Man of the Match

Tim Krul (Burnley): Had to be on constant alert to handle the countless Burnley crosses and corners during the second half and covered so much ground just between his own sticks. Kept the scored dignified with some great saves and a dominant performance in the box. Was unlucky to be on the losing team.

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich: Krul 8, Aarons 6, Godfrey 6, Klose 5, Lewis 5, Cantwell 6,Tettey 6, Buendia 3, McLean 5, Hernandez 6, Drmic 3. Subs. Zimmermann 5, Rupp 5, Idah n/a, Vrancic n/a

Burnley: Pope 7, Bardsley 6, Tarkowski 7, Long 6, Pieters 7,Gudmundsson 5, Westwood 6, Brownhill 6, McNeil 7, Wood 7, Rodriguez 6. Subs. Brady 6, Vydra n/a

Key moments

20 - CHANCE! So close for Norwich! The Canaries' fourth corner finds Godfrey who heads goalwards only for Pope to stick out a string hand. Tettey's shot on the rebound is defelcted wide for yet another corner that Pope claims. Great goalkeeping

Then, at the other end Rodriguez has a go from 25 yards out but he shanks it wide.

34 - VAR CHECK! Westwood goes in tough on Buendia and Buendia seems to retaliate with an elbow to the back of the neck. Blimey. Kevin Friend is going to have a look at this himself.

36 - RED CARD! (Buendia) Oh dear. Friend reaches for his back pocket and shows Buendia a red card. The Argentine smiles but he's off the pitch and can have few complaints to be honest.

42 - GREAT SAVE! McNeil's free-kick deflects off the wall and Krul does brilliant to readjust himself to punch over. Great goalkeeping at either end so far in this one.

45+2' - RED CARD! (Drmic) Norwich down to nine men! Nine! It's a wild lunge from Drmic who completely misses the ball and catches Pieters, studs up. Friend goes straight for the red card. Reckless. VAR have a check and rubber stamp the decision. Chaos.

67 - GREAT SAVE! More heroics from Krul. Rodriguez has a go from close range that delfects of Zimmermann but Krul is wise to it and manages to stick out a leg. Pure chaos.

81 - GOAL! Norwich 0-2 Burnley (Godfrey): Own goal! Gut-wrenching. After all that's gone wrong for Norwich, Godfrey - unchallenged - taps a Brownhill cross into his own net.

85' - CHANCE! Norwich almost score! Pope pulls off a brilliant save as a long ball over the top finds Hernandez.The best goalies stay switched on and Pope was ready for that.

90+3 - GREAT SAVE! Krul makes yet another great save as Bardsley lines up yet another go from distances. Proper palm stinger. Norwich can thank Krul for keeping this scoreline dignified. Norwich's final home game of the season ended in misery, despair and a ninth consecutive defeat.

