Premier League, Carrow Road - Norwich City 0 Everton 1 (Keane 55')

Michael Keane scored the only goal of the game as Everton pushed Norwich further towards the Premier League relegation with a 1-0 win at Carrow Road.

In a match which lacked quality for large periods, the Toffees took the lead as the England defender rose highest from a corner shortly after the break.

For all their industry and effort, Norwich failed to trouble Everton for the rest of the match and are now one step closer to relegation.

The pace of the first half was poor, with Norwich marginally superior but failing to trouble the Everton goal save for an Onel Hernandez effort which was deflected, then struck the post thanks to a sprawling hand from Jordan Pickford.

After the break, Everton started far stronger and were duly rewarded 10 minutes after the restart with Keane glancing Lucas Digne's corner into the far corner.

Norwich attempted to fight back, but, apart from a moment of good combination play between Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki, never threatened Jordan Pickford's goal.

Everton, meanwhile, will have their eyes on a top-seven finish, having leapfrogged Arsenal, who play Southampton on Thursday.

TALKING POINT – Can Everton make a European charge?

With Arsenal having lost both of their games since the restart and Sheffield United failing to score in all their three of their matches thus far, the door is ajar for Everton to make a push for the top seven. There is no doubting their improvement under Carlo Ancelotti and it would make their appalling start to the season seem a distant memory.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Alex Iwobi (Norwich)

Whether it was the surreal atmosphere (or lack thereof) or the heat, this match was decidedly lacking in energy throughout. Everton noticeably picked up the pace in the second half and were deserved winners but a lot of their creation and inventiveness came from Alex Iwobi, who played a tireless role and set up a couple of decent chances.

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich: Krul 5, Aarons 6, Godfrey 6, Klose 5, Lewis 5, McLean 5, Tettey 5, Rupp 6, Duda 5, Hernandez 7, Drmic 5. Subs: Buendia 7, Pukki 6, Vrancic N/A, Idah N/A, Cantwell N/A

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman 6, Keane 7, Holgate 6, Digne 7, Iwobi 7, Davies 5, Gomes 6, Bernard 5, Calvert-Lewin 6, Richarlison 6. Subs: Sigurdsson 6, Kean N/A, Baines N/A, Gordon N/A

KEY MOMENTS

18' CLOSE! Hernandez cuts in from the left wing and finally gets his shot away. It takes a huge deflection and looks to be heading into the corner of the net but Pickford claws it onto the post and away.

55' GOAL! Everton have the lead! Coleman forces Hernandez to concede a penalty and Keane is there to meet Digne's delivery and glance it into the far corner!

68' CHANCE! Iwobi puts in a brilliant first-time ball from the right and picks out Calvert-Lewin, whose doesn't get enough on the header and it goes harmlessly wide. He could have done better there.

78' CHANCE! Absolutely Norwich's best move of the match. Buendia feeds Pukki, who in turns lays it back to his fellow substitute. He rounds Pickford but is pushed wide and Buendia is crowded out.

KEY STATS

Everton have ended a four-match winless streak in the Premier League, their longest such run since Carlo Ancelotti took over

