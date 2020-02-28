A fine strike by Jamal Lewis clinched a shock win for the Premier League’s bottom club against a Leicester City side who struggled without their talisman Jamie Vardy.

Leicester grew into the contest after a slow start and thought they’d made the breakthrough four minutes into the second half when Kelechi Iheanacho, the man deputising for Vardy, guided a brilliant shot into the bottom corner from outside the box – only for VAR to rule it out for handball.

Norwich stayed in the contest and raised the roof when Lewis fired in what proved to be the winner. Collecting Ed Aarons’ cross after it evaded everyone, Lewis took a touch and drilled in his first ever Premier League goal with a strike that oozed quality.

Leicester threw the kitchen sink at Norwich late on, but Norwich held on for only their second league win since November. Leicester, meanwhile, have hit a rocky patch of form, and are now without a league win in four.

Kelechi Iheanacho (C) vies for the ball against Norwich City's English midfielder Ben Godfrey (R) during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Leicester CityGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Can Leicester keep pace without Vardy? It’s unclear how long Jamie Vardy will be out with a calf strain, but Leicester are an inferior team without him. Their win rate when Vardy doesn’t start is less than 30% whereas with him it’s almost 50%. Iheanacho scored a fine goal and made an impression at Carrow Road, but Vardy remains a big loss in Leicester’s pursuit of a top four spot. You’d still expect Leicester to clinch Champions League football, but it’s far from straightforward for them.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jamal Lewis (Norwich). A fine performance by the young left-back, who played his part in keeping Leicester at bay and clinched the win with a classy winner. Lewis showed great technique to guide a beautiful swerving shot into the bottom corner. A fine goal to cap a key win for Norwich.

Ayoze Perez (C) runs with the ball alongside Norwich City's midfielder Todd CantwellGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich: Krul 8, Aarons 8, Hanley 7, Godfrey 7, Lewis 9, Tettey 7, McLean 7, Buendia 7, Duda 8, Contwell 7, Pukki 6. Subs: Rupp 7, Stiepermann n/a, Drmic n/a.

Leicester: Schmeichel 7, Pereira 6, Evans 6, Soyuncu 6, Chilwell 6, Choudhury 6, Barnes 7, Maddison 7, Praet 6, Perez 6, Iheanacho 7. Subs: Ndidi 6, Tielemans 6, Albrighton 6.

KEY MOMENTS

25’ POST! Leicester exploit some space down the right flank with Pereira collecting the ball on the overlap and crossing for Barnes, whose first-time shot flicks off the outside of the upright.

50’ VAR! Iheanacho scores a fine goal, but it's ruled out by VAR for handball.

70’ GOAL! Norwich 1-0 Leicester - Lewis scores! It's a beauty from Lewis! A cross from the right evades everyone and comes out to Lewis, who brings it down and cuts across the ball to send a beautiful swerving shot into the far bottom corner. What a strike... and Norwich lead!

KEY STATS

Jamal Lewis scored his first ever Premier League goal, coming after 82 appearances.

That goal was Norwich's first from open play in 671 minutes.

This was Norwich's fifth league win of the season. Two of them have come against the current top three.

Leicester have now lost three of their last four Premier League games against teams in the bottom half.

Leicester have had 42 shots on goal since their last Premier League goal.