Watford lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table as they stunned Norwich to pick up three valuable points in their battle to stay up.

Gerard Deulofeu opened the scoring after just two minutes, capitalising on Norwich's failure to retain possession, and those errors characterised the hosts' evening.

Substitute Andre Gray, on in the first half for the injured Roberto Pereyra, doubled the lead just after the interval with a clever if deflected back heel.

Christian Kabasele did his best to make things tricky for his team-mates, sent off for a second bookable offence on 65 minutes, but they held on for their first league win on the campaign.

The Canaries are now at the foot of the table themselves.

TALKING POINT

Can Watford actually turn it round? With unexpected wins like this, and a demonstration of sheer nerve, it's possible...

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ben Foster (Watford). Easy for a keeper to excel when he's under pressure, but Foster had a great game and revelled in it.

RATINGS

NORWICH: Krul 7, Aarons 6, Tettey 5, Godfrey 5, Lewis 6, Trybull 6, Buendia 6, Mclean 6, Stiepermann 6, Hernandez 7, Pukki 5. Subs: Vrancic 6, Cantwell 6, Drmic 6.

WATFORD: Foster 8, Dawson 6, Kabasele 5, Cathcart 6, Janmaat 6, Capoue 6, Doucoure 6, Holebas 7, Hughes 7, Deulofeu 7, Pereyra 6. Subs: Mariappa 6, Gray 7, Masina 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2' GOAL! WHAT an individual effort from Deulofeu! Lax passing in the middle from Norwich, and it's pounced upon as he carries the ball from the right and takes it into the box before firing home.

12' CLOSE! It falls to Deulofeu in the middle again, left pretty much unmarked, and he shoots wide of the far post.

32' CLOSE! Gray in the middle hits the ball on the turn, but Godfrey and Krul combine to deny him.

52' GOAL! Andre Gray doubles the visitors' advantage with an exceptional finish, tapping in with his studs with his back to goal. Smart as you like - and helped by a deflection.

63' CLOSE! Lewis has Foster at full stretch.

65' RED CARD! Stupid from Kabasele, who'd been booked a little while ago, sending his man Drmic flying into the advertising hoardings.

KEY STATISTICS

Since returning to the top-flight in 2015-16, Watford have received more Premier League red cards than any other team (17).

Andre Gray has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute in 2019 than any other player (three).

Gerard Deulofeu's goal after 76 seconds is the second fastest scored away from home in the Premier League this season, behind only Harry Kane's goal against Liverpool (47 seconds).

Stats courtesy of @OptaJoe