Norwich log crucial win over Bournemouth despite pitchside VAR red card

Steve Cook's blatant handball in the penalty area as he attempted to block Ondrej Duda's strike earned the Bournemouth captain a red card with just 31 minutes on the clock.

Teemu Pukki dispatched the penalty down the middle, easing the home crowd's nerves.

Bournemouth pressed for an equaliser after the break and they got a boost as Ben Godfrey was sent off with 14 minutes left after referee Paul Tierney was advised by VAR to have another look at Godfrey's tackle on Callum Wilson.

After the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body that manages elite referees, issued guidance for referees to use the screens this week, Tierney took a second look and brandished the red card, having initially shown a yellow.

The home side held on nonetheless for the win, moving them to within three points of Bournemouth in 19th place, with Eddie Howe's men now three points from safety after a 10th defeat in their last 12 league games.