Football
Premier League

Norwich's relegation back to the Championship confirmed with West Ham defeat

Max Aarons of Norwich City reacts at full time upon his team's relegation following the Premier League match between Norwich City and West Ham United at Carrow Road on July 11, 2020 in Norwich, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
36 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

A 4-0 home loss to West Ham on Saturday was enough to make Norwich the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Despite some bright moments earlier this term, Daniel Farke's side have been involved in a relegation scrap throughout the campaign and their demotion has now been confirmed with three games to spare.

  • Four-goal Michail Antonio relegates Norwich
  • Troy Deeney penalties hand Watford vital win over Newcastle
The Canaries have the worst goal difference (-41), the fewest wins (five) and most defeats (24) in the English top flight.

Farke's players have suffered with numerous injuries throughout the season, particularly at the back.

They will now face a battle to keep hold of some of their brighter talents, such as forward Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis.

This is the second time in four years that they have been relegated in their first season back in the top flight. Their longest recent stay in the Premier League was for three seasons between 2011-12 and 2013-14.

More to follow...

