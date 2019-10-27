Manchester United picked up their first league win in six weeks destroying a woeful Norwich side 3-0 at Carrow Road, despite missing two penalties.

Scott McTominay slammed a low effort from the edge of the box, when Todd Cantwell was caught dallying in possession, to give the Red Devils the lead and this was doubled with the aid of more poor defending as Daniel James' fifty yard ball found Marcus Rashford in acres of space.

The England forward slipped the ball past Tim Krul to give United a two-goal half-time advantage.

The third was the best of the lot as Rashford and Anthony Martial exchanged passes before the former held off a defender and bakheeled the ball through to his French team-mate who dinked the ball over the onrushing Krul from a tight angle.

Their spot kick issues remain though with them now having missed an incredible four from six in the Premier League after Rashford and Martial both saw efforts saved by Krul in the first half.

The Canaries grabbed a consolation two minutes from time when Onel Hernandez dispossessed McTominay forty yards from goal and then raced forwards darting inbetween three United defenders before slamming low past David De Gea.