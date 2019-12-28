Tottenham needed a late penalty from Harry Kane to snatch a 2-2 draw away at Norwich as they twice came from a goal down at Carrow Road.

Mario Vrancic gave the hosts the lead in just the 18th minute, scoring his first ever Premier League goal, before VAR again took centre stage, adjudging Teemu Pukki to have been offside when scoring what he thought was Norwich's second. That reprieve proved vital for Spurs, with Christian Eriksen equalising from a free-kick ten minutes into the second half, before more poor Spurs defending allowed Norwich to retake the lead six minutes later as Serge Aurier put through his own net.

The visitors were not done there though, as Kane won the penalty before marking his 200th Premier League appearance with a crucial goal that earned Spurs a point and moves Jose Mourinho's side up to fifth in the table.

After Spurs had missed two good chances early on, with Dele Alli blazing over and Kane denied by a smart Tim Krul, the visitors hit the self-destruct button. Juan Foyth gave the ball away poorly, Vrancic carried the ball forward, no Spurs defender got even close to him, allowing the Bosnian time and space to pick his spot. Then VAR took centre stage to deny Pukki, after the Norwich hitman had latched onto a long ball over the top before finishing well into the bottom corner. The offside call looked a very, very tight, to put it mildly.

After the break, Eriksen picked a great time to score just his second league goal of the season, curling a brilliant free-kick into the net to level things up. His final goal for Spurs, with a potential January departure in the offing? Norwich did not let their heads drop, and soon got themselves back in front after Toby Alderweireld dispossessed Pukki in the box, only for Aurier to divert the loose ball into his own net.

Kane, though, had the final say, sending Krul the wrong way to deny bottom side Norwich what would have been a vital three points.

TALKING POINT

VAR, what else? Here we are again. Three times in one Premier League match day the dreaded VAR offside lines have been out to rule a goalscorer offside by the finest of margins. Pukki thought he had given Norwich a two-goal lead, after coming back into an onside position, but his celebrations were cut short as VAR Chris Kavanagh adjudged his armpit to be offside. Is this what we really asked for when VAR was introduced? Why are the FA asking for outrage? If the naked eye cannot see it, then surely it cannot be offside? Do we really want our beautiful game resorting to this?

MAN OF THE MATCH

Christian Eriksen. The Dane may well be on his way in January, but he showed he still has the ability to score spectacular goals, and got his stuttering team going in the second half with some typically incisive passing. Nobody had more shots or created more chances than Eriksen at Carrow Road.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Dele Alli of Tottenham HotspurGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich: Krul 7, Aarons 6, Zimmermann 7, Hanley 6, Lewis 6, Tettey 6, Vrancic 7, Buendia 8, Stiepermann 6, Hernandez 7, Pukki 7. Subs: Cantwell 6, Trybull 6, McLean 6.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 5, Aurier 4, Vertonghen 4, Alderweireld 5, Foyth 3, Ndombele 5, Lo Celso 6, Eriksen 8, Alli 6, Sessegnon 6, Kane 7. Subs: Sanchez 6, Lamela 6, Lucas Moura 6.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ - SAVE! Spurs make a real mess of trying to pass the ball around at the back, Marco Stiepermann carries the ball into the box, space opens up, he toe pokes for goal, but Gazzaniga gets down to make a smart stop. Should really have scored from that position.

12’ - MISS! What a chance for Dele Alli. Brilliant setup play from Harry Kane, laying the ball across into the path of Alli, 12 yards out, but the England midfielder blazes over. The form he is in, he at least had to hit the target from there.

18’ - GOOOOOAAALLLLL!!!! Norwich 1-0 Tottenham. A goal had been coming but it is Norwich with it, Mario Vrancic with his first Premier League goal. Woeful defending from Spurs. Juan Foyth gives the ball away, Vrancic carries the ball forward, has men either side, but uses them as a decoy, utilising the space afforded to him to pick his spot, slotting the ball into the net. Good finish, poor defending.

34’ - NO GOAL! After a long VAR check, Pukki is adjudged to have been offside. Fans are angry. It looked mightily close.

Mario Vrancic of Norwich City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham HotspurGetty Images

55’ - GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!! Norwich 1-1 Tottenham. Eriksen curls the free-kick into the net in spectacular fashion! There is a little touch off the top of the wall, which takes is past the despairing dive of Krul. Huge goal for Spurs, and a great time for Eriksen to score just his second league goal of the season.

61’ - GOOOOOOAAALLLLL!!!! Norwich 2-1 Tottenham. There is the slice of luck Norwich deserved, as Serge Aurier puts through his own net! Lady luck has evened things out after the VAR call. Nice football to work the chance for Pukki, who again struggles to control, Alderweireld gets a foot in, Aurier cannot sort his feet out, and diverts the loose ball, inadvertently, into his own net.

82’ - GGGOOOOOOAAALLLLL!!! Norwich 2-2 Tottenham. Kane steps up, on his 200th Premier League appearance, and levels from the spot.

KEY STATS

Emiliano Buendía's assist for Norwich's opener was his 56th chance created in the Premier League this season, a haul only Kevin De Bruyne can better in 2019-20

Mario Vrančić is the fourth Bosnian player to score in the Premier League after Edin Džeko, Sead Kolašinac and Asmir Begović

Christian Eriksen has scored the most goals from outside the box (23) and most direct free-kicks goals (8) since his Premier League debut in September 2013.

Only Alan Shearer (145) and Sergio Aguero (138) have scored more Premier League goals in their first 200 appearances in the competition than Harry Kane (136).