'Not sure if Zoom has a bleeper' - Liverpool press officer reacts to Klopp swearing

Eliteserien, Round 2
Stage 13, Bourg d'Oisans - Valence (169km)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needs to watch his language!
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool emerging as the front-runners.
Pep Guardiola says that Sergio Aguero's injury 'doesn't look good' after he sustained it during Manchester City's Premier League match with Burnley.
Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche both condemn the 'White Lives Matter' plane message that overshadowed Manchester City's Premier League match with Burnley.
Pep Guardiola says he is not sure if Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City at the end of his contract or this summer.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said his side have produced "two below average performances" after their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a tongue-in-cheek retort to former team-mate Roy Keane after the pundit criticised David de Gea.
Reaction from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United came from behind to draw 1-1 with Tottenham on Friday.
In today's Euro Papers Thiago Alcantara is on the move!
With Edinson Cavani having decided to depart PSG even before the season has finished, the race to sign the star forward is reportedly hotting up.