The former Watford striker sealed a loan move from Shanghai Shenhua to Old Trafford in the final hours of deadline day.

He said there was interest from other clubs but he always had his sights on joining United.

“My agent called me the day before and said Man Utd. I would love to go. A few other clubs had shown interest, I said ‘please, just pick United, if it’s going to be possible'," he told MUTV.

“At 11pm in Shanghai, my agent called me [to say] that United want to do the deal, so I woke up that night and started looking for a translator to go to the directors' room and hit his door and all that. My agent wants to speak to you, United are coming for me, you have to make this happen and all that you know.

“So they started talking and discussing. I didn’t sleep throughout that night, because it was going to end at 7am, Shanghai time, and the transfer [window] is going to close there.

“So we are talking and other teams are calling them, wanting me, but I told my agent that this is what I want. I want to come here.

" "He said 'you’re going to get a pay cut to go to United'. I said I don’t care. Make this deal happen. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much is the pay cut, I know that, make it happen. "

After the deal was completed, Ighalo, who is a boyhood United fan and the first Nigerian to play for the club, said: “I called my mum and she was happy, crying and all that. This is your dream and all that and I’m happy for you.

“It was dramatic, I didn’t sleep through, I was very happy that finally we got the deal done."

Ighalo has been in China since leaving Watford in 2017, having scored 39 goals in 99 matches for the Hornets.

Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring for WatfordReuters

With Marcus Rashford out injured for several months, the 30-year-old will be tasked with leading the line for United and trying to get them a top-four place in the Premier League.

“I never thought this was going to happen, but dreams do come true, so I’m very happy to be here and this is going to be a big and good challenge for me in my career.”

Asked what it would mean to win silverware this season, he added: “It's going to be a lifetime experience, it's going to be something I'm going to cherish all the years of my life because not only playing for Manchester United, but winning a trophy with them, is something different that's going to be in my memories all my life.”