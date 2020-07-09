Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: A foul on Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd's penalty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United were correctly awarded the penalty for Manchester United's opening goal in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

United kept up their chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable win at relegation-threatened Villa in the Premier League on Thursday.

The victory means United, who are now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, became the first team since the formation of the Premier League to win four consecutive matches by a margin of three or more goals.

Solskjaer believes the first-half penalty conceded by Villa - when Ezri Konsa brought down Bruno Fernandes - was the correct decision by referee Jon Moss and VAR, despite it looking like it was the Portugal international who committed the foul.

"I think its a penalty," The Norwegian told Sky Sports post-match.

"If you try to tackle me and I jump over you and land on you I think that's a foul. Konsa sticks out his leg and Bruno does a fantastic Zidane-esque turn and he lands on it. I think it's a penalty.

"Going into half-time 2-0 up I thought we were a bit fortunate but with 2-0 we were in control second half. Some excellent stuff. Even at 1-0 I think our defenders would've kept a clean sheet. They've taken their criticism from last game and performed really well."

Mason Greenwood, 18, put in another fine performance for United and has now scored 16 goals in all competitions this season. Solskjaer believes he can go far.

He added: "I'm doing my bit to help him but he's got to do it. It's all down to him. He can go as far as he wants to. He's an exceptional finisher and I'm surprised he didn't score his first chance today.

"He's 18, of course he'll get better if he keeps doing the right things. He's a natural footballer and he's been in the academy since he was a little boy. His dad showed me a picture of the two of us when he was seven. He's been in the club for so long and he knows we believe in him.

You can't leave players out when they score goals. That's more or less impossible.

When asked about Paul Pogba's future, Solskjaer said the player is enjoying his football in a new-look side.

"We've still got a contract with Paul," he said.

"I think he's a fantastic player, one of the best in the world and he's getting better and better. You can see he's enjoying himself.

"You can see its a different team to the one he left when he was injured so now the focus, attitude and everything is miles better in that dressing room."

Smith: First goal a disgraceful decision

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith told Sky Sports: "They're a quality team who are always going to be a threat with their pace on the counter and the quality they've got. It's all changed around on the penalty decision. I can understand John [Moss, referee] getting it wrong. He's on the pitch but that goes to VAR, I don't know what they're looking at.

"It's a disgraceful decision but I can't really tell you what I think about it because I'll get fined. It's a poor decision.

We've got a screen over there they can go and look at but they don't seem to be bothered now.

